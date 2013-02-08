A Quickie with Desiree Melancon

- Home
- Yobeat Online Shop
- Videos
- News
- History
- Features
- Podcasts
- Win
- About
It’sÂ Mr. Hammid hoof banging some sort of titted-dog-deer thing.
Recently, Desiree Melancon won a Yobeat Award. Even more recently she won some other award. That means she’s due for a bunch of coverage. And, because we are super quick around here, we grabbed her attention and asked her questions that have nothing to do with snowboarding, but will probably give plenty of our younger readers boners. So, enjoy this look into Desiree’s life outside of snowboarding.
Yobeat: Which is cooler, a yobeat award or an award from anyone else?
Desiree: Both, I don’t wanna talk about awards.
How’s your blossoming art career going?
Good! July 5th is my first show! Bend, Oregon. At Velvet. Be ready for a night of porn.
Is it going to be any good?
Yes I think so. Everyone loves asses and titties.
Hard at work inside the artist’s studio.
What’s with all the porn? Are you pent up or just a nasty gal?
Both for sure. It’s not boring to me. So I can spend weeks on a piece and I continually get more excited about it.
What’s your favorite kind of porn?
Lesbian for sure.
Desiree should probably design the next Yobeat shirt. Don’t you guys agree?
How come?
It’s interesting. They don’t have a penis so they stick anything and everything in them selves and it’s hilarious. Plus chicks are hotter.
That’s a great way to end this. Bye Desiree.
Nick Lipton Every word in this post-even those based on real people-are entirely fictional.
The quotes might be bullshit too.
Email this author | All posts by Nick Lipton
My mom walked in while I was looking at this.
DEZ is hot ……and best artist in snowboarding
first painting should be the t-shirt design
LETS do a porno film some time … my friend has a kina good go-pro ,
MY BOSS WALKED IN WHILE I WAS READING THIS
Making porn paintings. (You basic).
read this in class and jizz’d in my pants.
Flick The Bean
Click The Mouse
My mouse scrolled in while I was flicking this
Saw her at Baker today. If I had read this first I think I would have caked the shorts upon pro sighting.
Still got busted for staring even with the mirror lens. She is tall with legs to the heavens. Please do a Maxim spread.
Is she les/bi? Always gotta wonder with female pro snowboarders.
she goes both ways 4 sure ….but cant see her with a strap on
These are gross and she actually sucks at drawing. Everyone who like this is R-tardmax
Desiree needs a good a flickin
marry me
This is the Cory Smith formula. Marginal art skills + controversial topics = attention.
yobeat needs less snowboarding and more of this
even Vincent Van Gogh popped wood
Pretty good art actually. First one is hilarious, the second is clearly unfinished, and the third is pretty good. If you guys are all wondering if she’s lez/bi, whatever and perving out on her then she’s probably doing a good job with the whole art venture. Snowboarders aren’t the most difficult market to figure out.
i’m down
she should ride with lick the cat…
keepin that dick right
That first one is borderline disturbing…but can’t…look away…
That long haired deer thing in the first is literaly a portrait of Brandon Hammid
http://stuffinmyvagina.tumblr.com/
sup.
i wish there was some butthole on that second pic
I AM NOT HAPPY WITH THIS ONE YOBEAT!!!!!!! also FLICK THE BEAN!!!!!