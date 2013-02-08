Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

A Quickie with Desiree Melancon

08 February, 2013 , 29 Comments

tumblr_mh3zgao5HF1qbltgoo1_1280

 

It’sÂ  Mr. Hammid hoof banging some sort of titted-dog-deer thing.

Recently, Desiree Melancon won a Yobeat Award. Even more recently she won some other award. That means she’s due for a bunch of coverage. And, because we are super quick around here, we grabbed her attention and asked her questions that have nothing to do with snowboarding, but will probably give plenty of our younger readers boners. So, enjoy this look into Desiree’s life outside of snowboarding.

Yobeat: Which is cooler, a yobeat award or an award from anyone else?

Desiree: Both, I don’t wanna talk about awards.

How’s your blossoming art career going?

Good! July 5th is my first show! Bend, Oregon. At Velvet. Be ready for a night of porn.

Is it going to be any good?

Yes I think so. Everyone loves asses and titties.

tumblr_mdgc29Aj5p1qbltgoo1_1280

Hard at work inside the artist’s studio.

What’s with all the porn? Are you pent up or just a nasty gal?

Both for sure. It’s not boring to me. So I can spend weeks on a piece and I continually get more excited about it.

What’s your favorite kind of porn?

Lesbian for sure.

tumblr_mahdzirhNS1qbltgoo1_1280

Desiree should probably design the next Yobeat shirt. Don’t you guys agree?

How come?

It’s interesting. They don’t have a penis so they stick anything and everything in them selves and it’s hilarious. Plus chicks are hotter.

That’s a great way to end this. Bye Desiree.

Every word in this post-even those based on real people-are entirely fictional. The quotes might be bullshit too.
Comments (29)

  1. JP Walker said: said on February 8, 2013 at 7:25 am

    My mom walked in while I was looking at this.

     
  2. boneyballsack said: said on February 8, 2013 at 8:04 am

    first painting should be the t-shirt design

     
  3. BIGMANDINGO said: said on February 8, 2013 at 9:11 am

    MY BOSS WALKED IN WHILE I WAS READING THIS

     
  4. Woody said: said on February 8, 2013 at 10:15 am

    Making porn paintings. (You basic).

     
  5. pre-pubescient boy said: said on February 8, 2013 at 11:41 am

    read this in class and jizz’d in my pants.

     
  6. bestvirginia said: said on February 8, 2013 at 1:16 pm

    Flick The Bean

     
  7. mooncrew said: said on February 8, 2013 at 2:33 pm

    Click The Mouse

     
  8. Lukas said: said on February 8, 2013 at 3:18 pm

    My mouse scrolled in while I was flicking this

     
  9. She is so hot in person said: said on February 8, 2013 at 3:51 pm

    Saw her at Baker today. If I had read this first I think I would have caked the shorts upon pro sighting.
    Still got busted for staring even with the mirror lens. She is tall with legs to the heavens. Please do a Maxim spread.

     
  10. desiree said: said on February 8, 2013 at 4:19 pm

    Is she les/bi? Always gotta wonder with female pro snowboarders.

     
  11. JP WALKER said: said on February 8, 2013 at 4:26 pm

    These are gross and she actually sucks at drawing. Everyone who like this is R-tardmax

     
  12. flick the bean said: said on February 8, 2013 at 5:46 pm

    Desiree needs a good a flickin

     
  13. MattyT said: said on February 8, 2013 at 9:15 pm

    marry me

     
  14. harsh said: said on February 9, 2013 at 6:59 am

    This is the Cory Smith formula. Marginal art skills + controversial topics = attention.

     
  15. Debaser said: said on February 9, 2013 at 11:42 am

    yobeat needs less snowboarding and more of this

     
  16. Big E said: said on February 9, 2013 at 12:59 pm

    even Vincent Van Gogh popped wood

     
  17. 'merica said: said on February 9, 2013 at 3:58 pm

    Pretty good art actually. First one is hilarious, the second is clearly unfinished, and the third is pretty good. If you guys are all wondering if she’s lez/bi, whatever and perving out on her then she’s probably doing a good job with the whole art venture. Snowboarders aren’t the most difficult market to figure out.

     
  18. makefriendsordie said: said on February 9, 2013 at 4:06 pm

    i’m down

     
  19. yo said: said on February 9, 2013 at 7:46 pm

    she should ride with lick the cat…

     
  20. OhioPassion said: said on February 9, 2013 at 10:00 pm

    keepin that dick right

     
  21. ralph said: said on February 11, 2013 at 1:33 pm

    That first one is borderline disturbing…but can’t…look away…

     
  22. Dan said: said on February 11, 2013 at 3:02 pm

    That long haired deer thing in the first is literaly a portrait of Brandon Hammid

     
  23. Desiree's Vagina said: said on February 11, 2013 at 3:19 pm

    http://stuffinmyvagina.tumblr.com/

     
  24. upstatemike. said: said on February 11, 2013 at 5:43 pm

    sup.

     
  25. OhioPassion said: said on February 11, 2013 at 6:48 pm

    i wish there was some butthole on that second pic

     
  26. Benny Milam's Mom said: said on February 13, 2013 at 4:24 pm

    I AM NOT HAPPY WITH THIS ONE YOBEAT!!!!!!! also FLICK THE BEAN!!!!!

     
