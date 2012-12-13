Thursdays at the Office: #Campvibes

- Home
Apparently when you don’t pay people, they can’t afford rent. Justin has been trying to survive on the mean streets of Portland, and finally catches a break when Brooke sends him to deliver something to Party Time Nate at Poler Stuff.
Justin Leveille the man.
Email this author | All posts by Justin Leveille
Not only was that quite enjoyable, but there were a couple quality cameos as well. Bravo.
hey so whoever the fuck is selling that 2012 salomonder 154 $250 shipped hit me up at 911. god damn brooke wont fix the forum posts.
Needed more high five practice. Should have fist bumped.
I wore Poler before it was cool
^^such a hipster comment
Justin steals everything…
^^ even MORE of a hipster comment @poofacekillah
good shit, keep em comin! Justin is the fucking man.
I’s laugh haws haws haws haws
that was toos funnies, justins ams good guy
OF COURSE ALWAYS HAVE COUCH-A-BED HERE IN SEATTLE THANKS FOR READING THIS COMMENT
Eeeyyy!! Come onnnn! Haha
Holy Todole, so glad I clicked on this site first!