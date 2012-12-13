Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

Thursdays at the Office: #Campvibes

13 December, 2012 , 12 Comments

Apparently when you don’t pay people, they can’t afford rent. Justin has been trying to survive on the mean streets of Portland, and finally catches a break when Brooke sends him to deliver something to Party Time Nate at Poler Stuff.

Similar posts

Comments (12)

  1. VictoryLap said: said on December 13, 2012 at 10:25 am

    Not only was that quite enjoyable, but there were a couple quality cameos as well. Bravo.

     
    Reply
  2. dick poncho said: said on December 13, 2012 at 10:34 am

    hey so whoever the fuck is selling that 2012 salomonder 154 $250 shipped hit me up at 911. god damn brooke wont fix the forum posts.

     
    Reply
  3. Hride said: said on December 13, 2012 at 10:53 am

    Needed more high five practice. Should have fist bumped.

     
    Reply
  4. gayasshipster said: said on December 13, 2012 at 11:56 am

    I wore Poler before it was cool

     
    Reply
  5. PoofaceKillah said: said on December 13, 2012 at 1:36 pm

    ^^such a hipster comment

     
    Reply
  6. Cobra_Dawg said: said on December 13, 2012 at 4:29 pm

    Justin steals everything…

     
    Reply
  7. reallythough said: said on December 13, 2012 at 5:21 pm

    ^^ even MORE of a hipster comment @poofacekillah

     
    Reply
  8. forealdo said: said on December 13, 2012 at 5:28 pm

    good shit, keep em comin! Justin is the fucking man.

     
    Reply
  9. Skwisgaar said: said on December 13, 2012 at 10:51 pm

    I’s laugh haws haws haws haws
    that was toos funnies, justins ams good guy

     
    Reply
  10. A said: said on December 14, 2012 at 12:05 am

    OF COURSE ALWAYS HAVE COUCH-A-BED HERE IN SEATTLE THANKS FOR READING THIS COMMENT

     
    Reply
  11. Eat said: said on December 19, 2012 at 12:59 pm

    Eeeyyy!! Come onnnn! Haha

     
    Reply
  12. Trixie said: said on February 11, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    Holy Todole, so glad I clicked on this site first!

     
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


TOP