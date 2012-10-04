Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

Terry Talks Back

04 October, 2012 , , 52 Comments

You think your little hate comments don’t hurt, huh? Well, Terry Dactyl has a few things you say to you fuckers.

Similar posts

Comments (52)

  1. babygail420fourU said: said on October 4, 2012 at 1:04 pm

    Fuck this dude, Pray for snow so we can have real updates!

     
    Reply
  2. randy mathews said: said on October 4, 2012 at 1:15 pm

    Dearest Yobeat,

    No one is ever gonna like the Toeside Terrors. I know how much you want this, but its just like Ralph Nadar running for President, always around with a few supporters but the majority of the country thinks your retarded. Just letting you know that you should abort this love child sooner than later.

     
    Reply
  3. Pedo-Dino said: said on October 4, 2012 at 1:25 pm

    its all about the WEEKEND WARRIORR!!

     
    Reply
  4. yobeat kid said: said on October 4, 2012 at 1:39 pm

    toeside terrors is okay, but itd be cooler if the riding was better.

     
    Reply
  5. Patty said: said on October 4, 2012 at 1:44 pm

    Terry is right. He coined the term. now imagine if Betty Boop was fucking the Little Mermaid with a strap on. Yeah, imagine that shit while I eat this Jimmy Johns roast beef sandwich. The little Mermaid doesn’t have a vagina you say? Make one. Peace love and indigestion, Say no to candy corn oreos, Terry would.

     
    Reply
  6. Timwindells'ballsack said: said on October 4, 2012 at 1:46 pm

    fuck hansu weith

     
    Reply
  7. hmmm. said: said on October 4, 2012 at 1:50 pm

    Terry’s acting skills are too good. Now I’m going to have to make an acting reel along with my sponsor me tape. Kid’s raising the bar with these monologue hammers.

     
    Reply
  8. Tim Horton said: said on October 4, 2012 at 1:56 pm

    I doubt this guy has ever had sex.

     
    Reply
  9. Mike said: said on October 4, 2012 at 1:58 pm

    Looks like no one really is open to new stuff here with YoBeat’s Toeside Terrors or everybody is just too uninterested in some of snowboarding’s real issues? I think they’re awesome ..I barely piss myself when watching them each time and they make great fun of soem issues, so why not digg it and enjoy some random bullshit.

    keep it real ..start hating now

     
    Reply
  10. good sir said: said on October 4, 2012 at 2:03 pm

    seriously, you snowboard like a fucking drunk sorority girl. fucking nut up, stop grabbing tindy, and try spinning or something for fuck’s sake.

     
    Reply
  11. taylor said: said on October 4, 2012 at 2:07 pm

    Best fuckin toeside terrors yet

     
    Reply
  12. fuckin facs said: said on October 4, 2012 at 2:18 pm

    keep shredding keep get bitches. fuck the trolls

     
    Reply
  13. KINGDOLPHIN said: said on October 4, 2012 at 2:43 pm

    Man FUCK this guy

     
    Reply
  14. CB Radio said: said on October 4, 2012 at 2:56 pm

    I’m not one for hating, but when its unnecessary hate on some one as awesome as the Terry Dactyl himself, I cannot sit idly by and let this happen. This doods a boss of all bosses, you’re all just jealous that you’re not out there, riding around on dope new shred sticks, gettin mad bitches, wearing awesome as tits costumes, and other hood rat shit with your friends. Quit the hating, tell your mom you’re sorry for insulting her lover, and eat a Costco sized bag of dicks.

     
    Reply
  15. MROTS said: said on October 4, 2012 at 3:47 pm

    Rat dog

     
    Reply
  16. connor said: said on October 4, 2012 at 3:56 pm

    dude looks like a meth head

     
    Reply
  17. chandler said: said on October 4, 2012 at 3:57 pm

    this needs more flippin bird

     
    Reply
  18. Hamilton 403 said: said on October 4, 2012 at 4:16 pm

    looks like you blew too much of kyle fells pain pills. bro get your edit game propahh duuudeee

     
    Reply
  19. sluicebox said: said on October 4, 2012 at 4:20 pm

    fuck the red sox they are like the women’s snowboarders of baseball

     
    Reply
  20. a said: said on October 4, 2012 at 4:43 pm

    fack yeah kid you tellem

     
    Reply
  21. cole said: said on October 4, 2012 at 5:45 pm

    i mean terry isn’t THAT gay.

     
    Reply
  22. connor said: said on October 4, 2012 at 7:21 pm

    Jesse Pinkman

     
    Reply
  23. lurkin said: said on October 4, 2012 at 7:23 pm

    this was almost as good as when jesse paul made a video when I called him out on his pants. actually, it’s about on par since I laughed at both

     
    Reply
  24. RagingVein69 said: said on October 4, 2012 at 8:27 pm

    I kinda like him

     
    Reply
  25. squares said: said on October 4, 2012 at 8:39 pm

    “sort of”

     
    Reply
  26. JP Walker said: said on October 4, 2012 at 8:54 pm

    Dudes a virgin.

     
    Reply
  27. I'm with TERRY said: said on October 4, 2012 at 9:17 pm

    FUCK YEA TERRY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    These hating fucker pussies lack vision and balls.

     
    Reply
  28. DTT said: said on October 4, 2012 at 9:41 pm

    I mean as a girl i ride 10 times better than he can, but these make me laugh. Atleast hes trying. And dont lie i bet the majority of you wish you could get girls in your super hero costume

     
    Reply
  29. Meg said: said on October 4, 2012 at 11:42 pm

    my favorite part was his lazy eye

     
    Reply
  30. Erich said: said on October 5, 2012 at 4:26 am

    Stop all the hate! Terry Dactyl is fucking hilarious. Quit taking yourselves so seriously and get over the fact that Terry nails your mom/sister/girlfriend on the regular. Terry Dactyl for president!

     
    Reply
  31. yo, beat my pussy said: said on October 5, 2012 at 4:27 am

    why does shit like this even exist

     
    Reply
  32. ice coast said: said on October 5, 2012 at 6:29 am

    pretty sure the sox have lost 93 games so far this season, just saying.

     
    Reply
  33. fdgd said: said on October 5, 2012 at 7:23 am

    “my favorite part was his lazy eye” HAH awesome.

    this kind of made me laugh, but the toeside terror thing is pretty dumb

     
    Reply
  34. Eric said: said on October 5, 2012 at 7:36 am

    I think toeside terrors is super entertaining, this video included. lighten up people!

     
    Reply
  35. asparagus piss said: said on October 5, 2012 at 8:14 am

    I am old and the internet is confusing to me, but my grandchildren explained to me that on the internet who cares loses, and you all care.

     
    Reply
  36. sstever said: said on October 5, 2012 at 8:38 am

    how many times does the word fuck need to be used. it doesn’t make you any funnier.. not that you were funny to begin with..

     
    Reply
  37. tomgnarly said: said on October 5, 2012 at 11:47 am

    SOX FOR LIFE.

     
    Reply
  38. pandapoo said: said on October 5, 2012 at 3:25 pm

    take it easy on the dude. he has a bulging forehead, bug-eyes, and a crooked-ass nose. he’s clearly not getting any play.

     
    Reply
  39. Cody B said: said on October 5, 2012 at 3:38 pm

    awesome, keep it coming!

     
    Reply
  40. bruce said: said on October 5, 2012 at 7:24 pm

    Flippin bird should do all yobeats reviews

     
    Reply
  41. BASEDGOD said: said on October 6, 2012 at 8:05 am

    BITCH SHAKE THAT ASS ON MY DICK

     
    Reply
  42. Big E said: said on October 6, 2012 at 8:41 am

    keep em coming, finally something that isn’t so serious and worth a couple minutes of time. Your reviews are like my morning crap, it’s the best way to start my day.

     
    Reply
  43. NHandCO said: said on October 6, 2012 at 10:26 am

    I think i have a new hero

     
    Reply
  44. Third Man said: said on October 6, 2012 at 2:12 pm

    fuck the yankees

     
    Reply
  45. Max said: said on October 7, 2012 at 7:36 pm

    Awesome

     
    Reply
  46. Crawdaddy said: said on October 8, 2012 at 5:25 am

    Thank you based God!

     
    Reply
  47. tboyd said: said on October 8, 2012 at 4:53 pm

    justin fucked that one girl you have a crush on, and her mother as well.

     
    Reply
  48. truest braj said: said on October 8, 2012 at 11:16 pm

    fraternity*

     
    Reply
  49. Ian said: said on October 9, 2012 at 1:43 pm

    Apparently nobody knows how to have fun anymore in this fucked up world. Keep up the good work because snowboarding is fun and this is fun.

     
    Reply
  50. ChauncyPeppertooth said: said on October 20, 2012 at 12:14 am

    portuguese courts n’ cheese Terry Dactyl is a courter of all spanish and Portuguese womens (of which the latter are the better) if you are looking for the eastern european pigsnatchels go to the place upon which the borders of nether region reside and SUCK A FAT ONE! TERRY FOR LYBE!!!!!

     
    Reply
  51. Brah brah said: said on March 14, 2013 at 3:49 am

    I enjoy a good toe side terror webisode.

    Also I don’t really care how good he is at snowboarding, I’m sure he is fun as hell to ride with. And I like his input on boards. I would jump on the chance to ride around with Justin any day.

    Keep it up yobeat.

     
    Reply
  52. Voncile said: said on February 11, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    Alkztaaam-informaaion found, problem solved, thanks!

     
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


TOP