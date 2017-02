Pirate’s Unique 8 Teaser

Arrgh! The Pirates managed to commandeer a RED cam this year, so watch out. As for the title, there’s only eight riders in the flick, which brings back fuzzy memories of the original Forum 8. Obviously, we’re down.

Featuring: Gigi Rüf, Marco Feichtner, Arthur Longo, Nicolas Müller, Kalle Ohlson, Teo Konttinen, Chris Sörman and Werni Stock.