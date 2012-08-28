Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

Pirate’s Unique 8 Teaser

28 August, 2012 , 10 Comments

Arrgh! The Pirates managed to commandeer a RED cam this year, so watch out. As for the title, there’s only eight riders in the flick, which brings back fuzzy memories of the original Forum 8. Obviously, we’re down.

Featuring: Gigi RÃ¼f, Marco Feichtner, Arthur Longo, Nicolas MÃ¼ller, Kalle Ohlson, Teo Konttinen, Chris SÃ¶rman and Werni Stock.

Comments (10)

  1. berresford rockett said: said on August 28, 2012 at 7:20 am

    holy shit. no gypsies.

     
    Reply
  2. Patrick said: said on August 28, 2012 at 7:30 am

    I can’t believe they successfully used a cloud cult song in a snowboard teaser. kudos!

     
    Reply
  3. Java said: said on August 28, 2012 at 7:48 am

    This looks great.

     
    Reply
  4. squares said: said on August 28, 2012 at 8:08 am

    @Patrick Isenseven used one in the intro to kaleidoscope

     
    Reply
  5. Beetle Juice said: said on August 28, 2012 at 10:24 am

    Skateboarding in New Balance sneakers.

     
    Reply
  6. tro said: said on August 28, 2012 at 11:29 am

    too many lifestyle shots, but the riding looks sick

     
    Reply
  7. JOE DIRT said: said on August 28, 2012 at 3:18 pm

    DAAAANG.

     
    Reply
  8. jerm said: said on August 28, 2012 at 3:45 pm

    holy hell

     
    Reply
  9. KINGDOLPHIN said: said on August 28, 2012 at 4:21 pm

    ^i know right?! I can’t believe my two dicks are this big either!

     
    Reply
  10. Lisa said: said on February 11, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    Reply

