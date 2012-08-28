Pirate’s Unique 8 Teaser

- Home
- Yobeat Online Shop
- Videos
- News
- History
- Features
- Podcasts
- Forum
- Win
- About
Arrgh! The Pirates managed to commandeer a RED cam this year, so watch out. As for the title, there’s only eight riders in the flick, which brings back fuzzy memories of the original Forum 8. Obviously, we’re down.
Featuring: Gigi RÃ¼f, Marco Feichtner, Arthur Longo, Nicolas MÃ¼ller, Kalle Ohlson, Teo Konttinen, Chris SÃ¶rman and Werni Stock.
admin one of the founders of the internet.
Email this author | All posts by admin
holy shit. no gypsies.
I can’t believe they successfully used a cloud cult song in a snowboard teaser. kudos!
This looks great.
@Patrick Isenseven used one in the intro to kaleidoscope
Skateboarding in New Balance sneakers.
too many lifestyle shots, but the riding looks sick
DAAAANG.
holy hell
^i know right?! I can’t believe my two dicks are this big either!
Sikke en klemme at sÃ¦tte bÃ¸rn i. Det er jo ikke kun landet de vÃ¦lger. De stÃ¥r ogsÃ¥ og vakler mellem mor og far. Og det har de gaaertrnet ikke lyst til. Jeg var slet ikke klar over, at det var sÃ¥ firkantet. Jeg klapper i mine hÃ¦nder pÃ¥ jeres vegne, for det er da stort.