Pirate’s Unique 8 Teaser

Arrgh! The Pirates managed to commandeer a RED cam this year, so watch out. As for the title, there’s only eight riders in the flick, which brings back fuzzy memories of the original Forum 8. Obviously, we’re down.

Featuring: Gigi RÃ¼f, Marco Feichtner, Arthur Longo, Nicolas MÃ¼ller, Kalle Ohlson, Teo Konttinen, Chris SÃ¶rman and Werni Stock.