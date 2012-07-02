The Cats of Anarchy Takeover!

- Home
- Yobeat Online Shop
- Videos
- News
- History
- Features
- Podcasts
- Forum
- Win
- About
A little while back, the Cats of Anarchy stopped by the Yobeat offices and we held a focus group. The suggested more skateboarding, more boobs and more cats. They really seemed like they were on to something, so we said, why don’t you run this dump for awhile? On this glorious week of America’s birthday, we have a line up filled with all the cats, boarding and anarchy these guys can muster. So prepare yourself, it may be a wild ride (or they may get bored on Tuesday and disappear.)
Now the all important question: Who are the Cats of Anarchy?
The Cats of Anarchy, based out of the dirtiest corners of the Internet, are the love children of a generation of kids obsessed with 4chan gore threads. They will shit on your hoodie. Fuck Europe, fuck ALL of Europe. Oh, I thought this was America, oh oh. Australia and New Zealand too, fuck em. The Cats are dropping a video in the fall called “Family Style” and are really hoping it is respected throughout the international snowboard community.
Oliver
Likes purple flavored things, and is also addicted to stink bag (jenkem). His favorite hobby — bath salts. Once played Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of time for twelve hours straight on his Android phone.
Alex
Diet consists of tacos, instant noodles, cheesy potatoes, Mountain Dew, and Sriracha. Wants to take a trip to Harry Potter Land in Florida. Believes mermaids are real (see “the body found” on youtube)
Jeremy
Enjoys playing with his cats Caroline and Dwight when not snowboarding. Loves going on youtube and watching Dragonball Z remixes. His favorite show is Cats 101, but his favorite channel is the Food Network. Also, Jeremy’s hobby in the winter to stay busy is to take pictures of his friends sleeping.
Prepare yourself, these guys are in charge…
admin one of the founders of the internet.
Email this author | All posts by admin
last
Android batterys only last 1.5 hours at full charge, so i’m calling claim on 12 hours of Zelda.
i fully fucking back this, these dudes are rad
looks interesting, nice change of pace with the music choice as well, some good ol hardcore.
#buttchug
are for people who are overly-sensitive…or women.
dudes are a bunch of chumps
They can’t hit shit. get some footie of you landing some shit, no one wants to see these gapes eat it
@upstatemike
best believe i keep that wall charger playa.
These dudes slay!
i totally believe in mermaids now.
fuck yeah cato and oliver are rad
straight chumps. i do like deem kats tho, and deem sters. jk those guys are cool
i didn’t see one set of tits fuck this
RAPE YOUR FRIENDS!!!!!!!!!!! RAPEEEEEEEEEEEEE
props on the ocarina, fuck majora’s mask!
KC KYLE has an internet doppelganger. Interesting. Sounds like a good week to me.
whoah harsh zeach to rail scorp
Olibur+Cato=the CATZ meow.
To bad i’m allergic to cats
Jeremy estorga= busterassmarkdildowearingrubbertuggintrickmolesterface
LOVE, Heath Parmer
you can get legend of zelda for android? how is this done
butt chugging, You guys are hardcore, chris does it all the time! http://m.youtube.com/watch?v=hyAn0YGtQlo
Mermaids… wtf animal planet?
Show the picture of their diablo 3 stock up
dude these guys are biting our shit
Proper ender, Harsh Zeach to Scorpion!
I heard these guys are all gay! and Cato is the big spoon to Oliver every night while they drink faygo
just kidding, these guys are sick and don’t drink faygo.
cat penis parties
fuck the catz. buncha queers.
quick oliver, take a clip of my tits before we release our movie.
everyone knows reddit is better than 4chan
@oliver – so does the wall charger for Androids also come with food stamps, or are those sold seperately?
I have a question can i use you picture for my covert on twich