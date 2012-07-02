The Cats of Anarchy Takeover!

A little while back, the Cats of Anarchy stopped by the Yobeat offices and we held a focus group. The suggested more skateboarding, more boobs and more cats. They really seemed like they were on to something, so we said, why don’t you run this dump for awhile? On this glorious week of America’s birthday, we have a line up filled with all the cats, boarding and anarchy these guys can muster. So prepare yourself, it may be a wild ride (or they may get bored on Tuesday and disappear.)

Now the all important question: Who are the Cats of Anarchy?

The Cats of Anarchy, based out of the dirtiest corners of the Internet, are the love children of a generation of kids obsessed with 4chan gore threads. They will shit on your hoodie. Fuck Europe, fuck ALL of Europe. Oh, I thought this was America, oh oh. Australia and New Zealand too, fuck em. The Cats are dropping a video in the fall called “Family Style” and are really hoping it is respected throughout the international snowboard community.

Oliver

Likes purple flavored things, and is also addicted to stink bag (jenkem). His favorite hobby — bath salts. Once played Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of time for twelve hours straight on his Android phone.

Alex

Diet consists of tacos, instant noodles, cheesy potatoes, Mountain Dew, and Sriracha. Wants to take a trip to Harry Potter Land in Florida. Believes mermaids are real (see “the body found” on youtube)

Jeremy

Enjoys playing with his cats Caroline and Dwight when not snowboarding. Loves going on youtube and watching Dragonball Z remixes. His favorite show is Cats 101, but his favorite channel is the Food Network. Also, Jeremy’s hobby in the winter to stay busy is to take pictures of his friends sleeping.

Prepare yourself, these guys are in charge…