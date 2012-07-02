Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

The Cats of Anarchy Takeover!

02 July, 2012 , 35 Comments

A little while back, the Cats of Anarchy stopped by the Yobeat offices and we held a focus group. The suggested more skateboarding, more boobs and more cats. They really seemed like they were on to something, so we said, why don’t you run this dump for awhile? On this glorious week of America’s birthday, we have a line up filled with all the cats, boarding and anarchy these guys can muster. So prepare yourself, it may be a wild ride (or they may get bored on Tuesday and disappear.)

Now the all important question: Who are the Cats of Anarchy?

The Cats of Anarchy, based out of the dirtiest corners of the Internet, are the love children of a generation of kids obsessed with 4chan gore threads. They will shit on your hoodie. Fuck Europe, fuck ALL of Europe. Oh, I thought this was America, oh oh. Australia and New Zealand too, fuck em. The Cats are dropping a video in the fall called “Family Style” and are really hoping it is respected throughout the international snowboard community.

Oliver

Likes purple flavored things, and is also addicted to stink bag (jenkem). His favorite hobby — bath salts. Once played Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of time for twelve hours straight on his Android phone.

Alex

Diet consists of tacos, instant noodles, cheesy potatoes, Mountain Dew, and Sriracha. Wants to take a trip to Harry Potter Land in Florida. Believes mermaids are real (see “the body found” on youtube)

Jeremy

Enjoys playing with his cats Caroline and Dwight when not snowboarding. Loves going on youtube and watching Dragonball Z remixes. His favorite show is Cats 101, but his favorite channel is the Food Network. Also, Jeremy’s hobby in the winter to stay busy is to take pictures of his friends sleeping.

Prepare yourself, these guys are in charge…

one of the founders of the internet.
Comments (35)

  1. hahah too bad said: said on July 2, 2012 at 6:46 am

    last

     
    Reply
  2. upstatemike. said: said on July 2, 2012 at 7:30 am

    Android batterys only last 1.5 hours at full charge, so i’m calling claim on 12 hours of Zelda.

     
    Reply
  3. uncle sam said: said on July 2, 2012 at 7:33 am

    i fully fucking back this, these dudes are rad

     
    Reply
  4. jon said: said on July 2, 2012 at 7:53 am

    looks interesting, nice change of pace with the music choice as well, some good ol hardcore.

     
    Reply
  5. Zoid said: said on July 2, 2012 at 7:55 am

    #buttchug

     
    Reply
  6. cats said: said on July 2, 2012 at 8:04 am

    are for people who are overly-sensitive…or women.

     
    Reply
  7. KC Loc said: said on July 2, 2012 at 8:29 am

    dudes are a bunch of chumps

     
    Reply
  8. KC Loc said: said on July 2, 2012 at 8:34 am

    They can’t hit shit. get some footie of you landing some shit, no one wants to see these gapes eat it

     
    Reply
  9. oliver said: said on July 2, 2012 at 8:38 am

    @upstatemike

    best believe i keep that wall charger playa.

     
    Reply
  10. Yolt said: said on July 2, 2012 at 8:38 am

    These dudes slay!

     
    Reply
  11. frontLIPS&BACKboards said: said on July 2, 2012 at 8:52 am

    i totally believe in mermaids now.

     
    Reply
  12. buckertrown. said: said on July 2, 2012 at 8:56 am

    fuck yeah cato and oliver are rad

     
    Reply
  13. KC KYLE said: said on July 2, 2012 at 8:57 am

    straight chumps. i do like deem kats tho, and deem sters. jk those guys are cool

     
    Reply
  14. s said: said on July 2, 2012 at 9:20 am

    i didn’t see one set of tits fuck this

     
    Reply
  15. fuck your face said: said on July 2, 2012 at 9:26 am

    RAPE YOUR FRIENDS!!!!!!!!!!! RAPEEEEEEEEEEEEE

     
    Reply
  16. Summit county LOC said: said on July 2, 2012 at 9:43 am

    props on the ocarina, fuck majora’s mask!

     
    Reply
  17. squares said: said on July 2, 2012 at 11:11 am

    KC KYLE has an internet doppelganger. Interesting. Sounds like a good week to me.

     
    Reply
  18. $$$$$ said: said on July 2, 2012 at 11:12 am

    whoah harsh zeach to rail scorp

     
    Reply
  19. manboobs said: said on July 2, 2012 at 11:12 am

    Olibur+Cato=the CATZ meow.

     
    Reply
  20. bret said: said on July 2, 2012 at 12:27 pm

    To bad i’m allergic to cats

     
    Reply
  21. fuck your face said: said on July 2, 2012 at 1:06 pm

    Jeremy estorga= busterassmarkdildowearingrubbertuggintrickmolesterface
    LOVE, Heath Parmer

     
    Reply
  22. kylehansen said: said on July 2, 2012 at 3:50 pm

    you can get legend of zelda for android? how is this done

     
    Reply
  23. sean said: said on July 2, 2012 at 5:10 pm

    butt chugging, You guys are hardcore, chris does it all the time! http://m.youtube.com/watch?v=hyAn0YGtQlo

     
    Reply
  24. murphdawg said: said on July 2, 2012 at 5:45 pm

    Mermaids… wtf animal planet?

     
    Reply
  25. Richie Conklin said: said on July 2, 2012 at 6:11 pm

    Show the picture of their diablo 3 stock up

     
    Reply
  26. GirlwithTampoNfromTOOHARD said: said on July 2, 2012 at 7:24 pm

    dude these guys are biting our shit

     
    Reply
  27. ZEACHMAN said: said on July 2, 2012 at 7:59 pm

    Proper ender, Harsh Zeach to Scorpion!

     
    Reply
  28. uncle slam said: said on July 2, 2012 at 8:06 pm

    I heard these guys are all gay! and Cato is the big spoon to Oliver every night while they drink faygo

     
    Reply
  29. uncle slam said: said on July 2, 2012 at 8:41 pm

    just kidding, these guys are sick and don’t drink faygo.

     
    Reply
  30. jerm said: said on July 3, 2012 at 12:12 am

    cat penis parties

     
    Reply
  31. kittenpuncher said: said on July 3, 2012 at 3:25 am

    fuck the catz. buncha queers.

     
    Reply
  32. Alex cato said: said on July 3, 2012 at 5:33 am

    quick oliver, take a clip of my tits before we release our movie.

     
    Reply
  33. Tim Horton said: said on July 3, 2012 at 6:57 am

    everyone knows reddit is better than 4chan

     
    Reply
  34. upstatemike. said: said on July 3, 2012 at 6:57 am

    @oliver – so does the wall charger for Androids also come with food stamps, or are those sold seperately?

     
    Reply
  35. Punkanarcat said: said on February 1, 2017 at 4:23 am

    I have a question can i use you picture for my covert on twich

     
    Reply

