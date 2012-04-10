Old Gold: How to Stay Relevant with the Kids

- Home
Life is a funny thing. One day you are attending all the hottest parties and considered “cool” by the masses, and the next day you are watching the evening news and getting drunk off one glass of wine. It’s not even that you’ve become less cool, it’s just that you are growing up. Suddenly standing elbow-to-elbow in a sweaty bar trying to score free drinks just isn’t as interesting to you. But even though some aspects of your awesome career in action sports have become mundane or even undesirable, it’s still not a bad life. Unfortunately while the rest of the world wants you to grow up, this industry of cool doesn’t, so it’s important to at least pretend you are still hip. Here are some tips for staying relevant with today’s demanding consumers.
Step 1: Accept Your Own Irrelevance
It doesn’t matter who you are, how long you have been around, or that what you’ve done shaped the current state of things. The kids don’t know who you are, and they don’t care.
Step 2: Learn to Think Like Them
Thanks to the Internet, there is an endless source of free information about what the kids are into. Don’t ignore it, as dumb as you may think it is, this is what’s happening now.
Step 3: Hire an Intern
If you are a real adult (which let’s assume you are if you are becoming irrelevant) you probably don’t have time to scour message boards and blogs for info, and you might not understand what you are reading even if you do. An intern will do this for you. They know the stuff the kids are into because they are a kid. You can make them work for free and if they have good ideas, you can steal them and pass them off as your own!
Step 4: Keep You References Current
It’s really important to not come off sounding clueless with today’s kids. So make sure you are quoting the appropriate pop culture references. If you are still saying “so hot right now” you are exactly the opposite. Get with the times.
Step 5: Start a Blog
All the cool kids have blogs. Even if you are uncool, you can fool people by linking to blogs that are cool and passing it off as your own thoughts. But this is a very important step in staying relevant because without a blog, how will the kids know about all the cool things you are doing?
Step 6: Stay Strong
Finally, don’t mistake hateful comments you are sure to receive in these web 2.0 days as mean. That’s just how today’s kids communicate. Anonymous hate is the new text messaging. What, no one is phrasing things like that anymore? Crap.
admin one of the founders of the internet.
Email this author | All posts by admin
I wanna grow up to be like Todd Richards one day.
this website fell off hard in the past 2 months. the fuck is this shitty article?
Step 7: Have a child or two. Teach them the joy of shred. Buy lots of hot chocolate in the early years and they will keep you at the hill.
Absolutely true, with extra emphasis on #1.
#2 and #4 are only if you’re still looking to fight #1.
#1 is #1.
Once you accept and embrace #1, you will be liberated.
We never hated the old guy still doing his old guy shit nearly as much as the old guy pretending to know about ours. Right? The dude who showed up on clay wheels talmbout Jay Adams was just old, whereas the old dude trying pressure flips was a joke.
Even thinking about this shit pretty much means I’m done.
I don’t know what to say about the REALLY OLD dudes like Johan with the kids route. That’s gnarliest of all.
Fuck.
Good thing I see my therapist this morning.
all you need is a capita x union set up lol
Awesome, Brooke! I had a kid at 29 and still manage to snowboard 30-45 days a year, write for this wonderful shred rag and work in this wonderful industry. Hi, kids! Thank you, Brooke. You are old and wise beyond your years. This glass of white zinfandel is for you.
listen up JP
or just have really good methods, handplants, and back 3’s.
listen to dub step and be texting/using your phone at all time
upstatemike knows whats up
I would like to change my “pressure flips” to “kickflips.” Thinking about it, anyone trying pressure flips was a joke.
And upstatemike: handplants are a requirement? And they must be good? psht I’m fucked if so…
I’m down with upstatemike’s approach. No matter your age, anyone can appreciate those tricks. Add front boards to the list too. Other than that, yeah, pretty much #1.
whos todd rogers?
Don’t ever follow these steps you just sound cringey.