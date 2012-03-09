- Home
If you’re not that good at hitting jumps and aren’t trying to follow in the footsteps of KTC, you’ll probably like the riding in Life of Lemi 18.
Jeremiah Paquette is a man of the people.
Jeremiah Paquette
man those girls were beat
but if you are good at hitting jumps you are going to hate it
this is the realest out
L.O.L is the shit
nigger
bitches be crazy
those killington shots were proper as fuck
Dude, i’m feeling these edits, good vibes, cool kids not necessary.
