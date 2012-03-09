Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

Life of Lemi 18

09 March, 2012 , 9 Comments

If you’re not that good at hitting jumps and aren’t trying to follow in the footsteps of KTC, you’ll probably like the riding in Life of Lemi 18.


Comments (9)

  1. bDr said: said on March 9, 2012 at 11:31 am

    man those girls were beat

     
    Reply
  2. rkelly said: said on March 9, 2012 at 1:03 pm

    but if you are good at hitting jumps you are going to hate it

     
    Reply
  3. rob said: said on March 9, 2012 at 3:31 pm

    this is the realest out

     
    Reply
  4. The Real Ron Jeremy said: said on March 9, 2012 at 4:23 pm

    L.O.L is the shit

     
    Reply
  5. Status Killer said: said on March 9, 2012 at 5:23 pm

    nigger

     
    Reply
  6. Tom said: said on March 9, 2012 at 7:56 pm

    bitches be crazy

     
    Reply
  7. clayton bigsby said: said on March 11, 2012 at 2:35 pm

    those killington shots were proper as fuck

     
    Reply
  8. markus said: said on March 12, 2012 at 6:09 pm

    Dude, i’m feeling these edits, good vibes, cool kids not necessary.

     
    Reply
  9. Dollie said: said on February 11, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    What liatebring knowledge. Give me liberty or give me death.

     
    Reply

