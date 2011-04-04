Alcoholics and Assholes at Ski Bowl

- Home
“AA” stands for “Alcoholics Anonymous,” but I guess that could mean just about anything. Alcoholics and Assholes? On April 1st Atmopshere and SKIBOWL held a rail jam of that name on its world famous rope tow. After it rained every day in March in Oregon, the sun somehow made its way out on this perfect Friday, and all the Alcoholic Assholes showed up for it. “April Fools!”
No seriously, the event was a great success. And how could it not be? The rope tow is world famous and SKIBOWL set up some good lookin’ features with down bars and well, you’ll see in the edit. They even played pretty decent music all day. Awards were given out for huck your meat, best trick, and riders choice. All the sponsors hooked it up with real sweet gear. So kick back, grab your self a brew and watch this sweet edit with really good music and the best cuts you’ve ever seen in your life. Keep the fires outta Govy and get ready for April…. fools!! –Chef Ryan Falk
Thanks to all the event sponsors: Atmosphere, SKIBOWL, Thirsty Convoy, Rome, Yobeat, Hobo, Illusive, Rollic, Windells, DSImagery, Shred NW Magazine, POW, and the US Forest Service
Photo gallery courtesy of DS Imagery.
admin one of the founders of the internet.
admin one of the founders of the internet.
could the ollie on to that down bar be any smaller
Zeach Nationals
Nice Cut Fleck
easily the best resort in America/ the world
At first, I was semi-impressed by this edit. There were a lot of zeaches in the beginning. But then Project Pat started playing, and this became an awesome edit with some decent riding.
event looked sick. some of the riding was a little suspect though.
The clown at 2:30 needs to throw another couple swivels on that.
whats all the hoo-ha about a world famous rope tow? that thing looked slow as hell!
these oregon kids actually think they’re better than anyone else thats not from their state too.
Some drink and some falls… all and all just a drunken haze. not to much but just enough.
HZ2S
not even a swivel back three. i would have won this contest with a burton curl over those stairs probly.
Big shout to all who came out and of course the skibowl park crew and cat drivers.
Check atmosphere-clothing.com for more random shit about boarding with your drinking.
Jets.
nice swivels…bro
ahhh, skibowl. when the snow levels are low and its puking on hood…it’s the place to be
looked fun as hell to me
That was sick, looked like mad fun.
very amazing