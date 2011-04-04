Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

Alcoholics and Assholes at Ski Bowl

04 April, 2011 , 18 Comments

“AA” stands for “Alcoholics Anonymous,” but I guess that could mean just about anything. Alcoholics and Assholes? On April 1st Atmopshere and SKIBOWL held a rail jam of that name on its world famous rope tow. After it rained every day in March in Oregon, the sun somehow made its way out on this perfect Friday, and all the Alcoholic Assholes showed up for it. “April Fools!”

No seriously, the event was a great success. And how could it not be? The rope tow is world famous and SKIBOWL set up some good lookin’ features with down bars and well, you’ll see in the edit. They even played pretty decent music all day. Awards were given out for huck your meat, best trick, and riders choice. All the sponsors hooked it up with real sweet gear. So kick back, grab your self a brew and watch this sweet edit with really good music and the best cuts you’ve ever seen in your life. Keep the fires outta Govy and get ready for April…. fools!! –Chef Ryan Falk

Thanks to all the event sponsors: Atmosphere, SKIBOWL, Thirsty Convoy, Rome, Yobeat, Hobo, Illusive, Rollic, Windells, DSImagery, Shred NW Magazine, POW, and the US Forest Service

Photo gallery courtesy of DS Imagery.

one of the founders of the internet.
Email this author | All posts by

Comments (18)

  1. shaquille oneil said: said on April 4, 2011 at 2:39 pm

    could the ollie on to that down bar be any smaller

     
    Reply
  2. Larry Feeble said: said on April 4, 2011 at 2:54 pm

    Zeach Nationals

     
    Reply
  3. Atmosphere Clothing said: said on April 4, 2011 at 2:56 pm

    Nice Cut Fleck

     
    Reply
  4. mistahfabbydavis said: said on April 4, 2011 at 2:57 pm

    easily the best resort in America/ the world

     
    Reply
  5. herpderp said: said on April 4, 2011 at 2:57 pm

    At first, I was semi-impressed by this edit. There were a lot of zeaches in the beginning. But then Project Pat started playing, and this became an awesome edit with some decent riding.

     
    Reply
  6. jerm said: said on April 4, 2011 at 5:42 pm

    event looked sick. some of the riding was a little suspect though.

     
    Reply
  7. Cheese said: said on April 4, 2011 at 9:41 pm

    The clown at 2:30 needs to throw another couple swivels on that.

     
    Reply
  8. tow rope authority said: said on April 4, 2011 at 10:07 pm

    whats all the hoo-ha about a world famous rope tow? that thing looked slow as hell!

     
    Reply
  9. jackdaniels said: said on April 4, 2011 at 11:17 pm

    these oregon kids actually think they’re better than anyone else thats not from their state too.

     
    Reply
  10. Been Drinking. said: said on April 5, 2011 at 12:39 am

    Some drink and some falls… all and all just a drunken haze. not to much but just enough.

     
    Reply
  11. Thirsty Convoy said: said on April 5, 2011 at 12:42 am

    HZ2S

     
    Reply
  12. grondofars said: said on April 5, 2011 at 11:10 am

    not even a swivel back three. i would have won this contest with a burton curl over those stairs probly.

     
    Reply
  13. Atmosphere Clothing. said: said on April 5, 2011 at 12:05 pm

    Big shout to all who came out and of course the skibowl park crew and cat drivers.
    Check atmosphere-clothing.com for more random shit about boarding with your drinking.
    Jets.

     
    Reply
  14. brazzers said: said on April 5, 2011 at 1:10 pm

    nice swivels…bro

     
    Reply
  15. Sam said: said on April 5, 2011 at 4:23 pm

    ahhh, skibowl. when the snow levels are low and its puking on hood…it’s the place to be

     
    Reply
  16. mn said: said on April 5, 2011 at 4:25 pm

    looked fun as hell to me

     
    Reply
  17. Jabari said: said on April 6, 2011 at 9:20 am

    That was sick, looked like mad fun.

     
    Reply
  18. snowboard gloves manufacturer said: said on June 11, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    very amazing

     
    Reply

