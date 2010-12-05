John Jackson Gets a Free Pass to Mammoth

Even pro snowboarders have to figure out where to buy a pass and how to pay for it, but not John Jackson! As the newest member of the Mammoth Unbound Team, John Jackson most likely gets not only a free pass, but probably also a discount at mountain services. Total score. Check out this video of John proving exactly why he’s worthy of the honor.

You’ve seen him interviewed in magazines across the globe, you’ve probably seen his award winning video part in Forum Snowboards Forever and heard he won the Rider of the Year award for 2010. Now you’ll be able to see him first hand at Mammoth on the chairlifts, sitting in Tusks Bar and probably passing by you in the hallway this winter.

John Jackson, a snowboarding powerhouse for progression on the mountain has joined the ranks of Mammoth Unbound Team Riders. This 26-year-old Mammoth Mountain native with roots in Crowley Lake certainly has the mountain under his finger when it comes to knowing the terrain and his favorite spots. During the November 21st snowstorm that delivered 3-5 feet, Jackson was out getting powder turns in and documenting the experience on camera.

With his signature style and flare for innovative corked flips, he’s got flying high on dial. In 2010, John Jackson secured top honors from snowboarding magazines like Transworld Snowboarding’s Riders Poll where Jackson took home Men’s Video Part of the Year (Forum Forever) and Men’s Rider of the Year. Jackson also captured Snowboarder Magazine’s #1 Rider of the Year award.

“John is one of the most amazing snowboarders in the world. You would never know this with his mild manner and laid back style. He is consistently progressing snowboarding and pushing the level of his riding. Mammoth is where it all started for John” said Bryan Knox, Director of Team Marketing and Media for The Program.

Under Mammoth Mountain’s “people have always flown here — they just recently started using planes” motto, Jackson has a welcome place going high on the slopes and in the Unbound Parks. Next time you visit Mammoth, you might find yourself passing Jackson in the hall or sitting next to you in the Lodge. And why not? Mammoth Unbound riders spend their winters lapping Main Park and finding powder stashes just like anyone else.