bHappy on the Bigger Screen Thursday!

27 October, 2010 6 Comments

bHappy Films is premiering its latest flick Happy Thoughts on the big screen of 5050 Brewery in Truckee. According to a comment on the facebook event, the world series is also going on, so chances are that will be showing too. It’s not like there’s anything better to do in Truckee, so don’t miss it. Go here to RSVP or just read all the info below:

Come watch our video on a much bigger screen than you watched it on before!

To go inside the bar it’s 21+ with no cover fee. Anybody under 21 gets to sit in the front row outside! woo!!!

5050 Brewery in Truckee!
11197 Brockway Rd # 1
Truckee, CA 96161-3352

Thursday, October 28 Â· 9:30pm – 11:30pm

(530) 587-2337
fiftyfiftybrewing.com

Comments (6)

  1. Andrew said: said on October 27, 2010 at 11:07 am

    should be a good time.

    I hope the world sieres dosent conflict too much.

     
    Reply
  2. bHappy pAul said: said on October 27, 2010 at 11:49 am

    who gives a flying f*#k about baseball? 🙂

     
    Reply
  3. Erik said: said on October 27, 2010 at 10:07 pm

    go giants?

     
    Reply
  4. clayton said: said on October 27, 2010 at 10:15 pm

    seriously baseball sucks snowboarding is way more important than 2 people playing catch

     
    Reply
  5. Bryce bHappy said: said on October 28, 2010 at 10:49 am

    bHappy Paul gives a flying f*^#k that’s who

     
    Reply
  6. Kayleen said: said on February 11, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Das sieht wirklich abselut toll und lecker aus *_*Ohhja besonders Nathrjoguurt mag ich sehr, einfach lecker zum pur essen oder auch nach belieben zu verfeiern :)Liebste grÃ¼ÃŸe

     
    Reply

