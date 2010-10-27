bHappy on the Bigger Screen Thursday!

bHappy Films is premiering its latest flick Happy Thoughts on the big screen of 5050 Brewery in Truckee. According to a comment on the facebook event, the world series is also going on, so chances are that will be showing too. It’s not like there’s anything better to do in Truckee, so don’t miss it. Go here to RSVP or just read all the info below:

Come watch our video on a much bigger screen than you watched it on before!

To go inside the bar it’s 21+ with no cover fee. Anybody under 21 gets to sit in the front row outside! woo!!!

5050 Brewery in Truckee!

11197 Brockway Rd # 1

Truckee, CA 96161-3352

Thursday, October 28 Â· 9:30pm – 11:30pm

(530) 587-2337

fiftyfiftybrewing.com