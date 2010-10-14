Luke Love Says Fuck You (To NYC)

- Home
The NYC snowboard community, all ten of us, got together last weekend to mourn the loss of one of the OG’s of NYC snowboarding, Luke Love, to Los Angeles. Luke is moving in with some babe he met in LA for an unspecified amount of time, but he assures us he’ll be back to stink up our cars, piss off our girlfriends, and bum pizza off us soon.
Luke Love is the shit because he doesn’t give a fuck about what you think…at all. He has worn the same denim jacket thing for the past 4 years. He’s worn “Jeggings” since before they actually had a name. No one knows his real last name, or if he even has one. He has a severed penis tattoo on his arm. He very closely resembles Johnny Depp in “Pirates of the Carribean.” He drove the Signal Scion all over the east coast, blew up the motor, and then got arrested for driving it with no license. He parties so hard that Bozung made him move out of their apartment. He has been shit talked on every snowboard site in the world, and loves it. The best part is that while these kids are talking shit, Luke’s edits are actually making it on every snowboard site in the world. I’ve even seen pictures of him on fucking Korean snowboard sites! But yet he has never cared about trying to “go pro” or getting a really cool energy drink sponsor.
Luke is one the nicest, funniest people I’ve ever met and will have your back no matter what. He’s also the funnest dude to ride with, no matter how shitty the conditions are. One day we rode Mountain Creek in the pouring, cold-ass rain. We were the only people there, got super sick, and had the funnest day ever fucking around wearing garbage bags. Even the drives to the mountains with him are fun as shit. He has the best playlists ever, always has beer (that he bought with the pizza money he just bummed off you), and will tell you the funniest fucking stories the whole trip. I’ll miss riding with Luke everyday, but now it’s the west coast’s turn to experience all that is Luke Love. He already has his pass to Bear. If you see him there, buy him a slice of pizza and he’ll be your friend for life.
He also told me to tell you all to go fuck yourselves.
Here are some pictures from his “COME SHIT TALK ME FOR MOVING TO LA WHEN I SAID I WOULD NEVER MOVE TO LA” party. Have fun out there homie! Come back soon…east coast for life.Â -Mike Callaghan
admin one of the founders of the internet.
Email this author | All posts by admin
brooke: what the fuck?
hooray, nobody gives a fuck!
I second that: what the fuck
I back it. I don’t know who this kid is, but I’d take this article over a Shaun White interview any day.
no! how will the east coast ever survive?!
http://dinosaursinouterspace.blogspot.com/2010/01/welcome-to-scene.html
luke love embodies the illegitimate child that stole that piece of fried chicken for lunch and hiked to the park instead of paying for a 50 dollars for a pass only to blowout his knee for the 5th time. this is some long due coverage but u will never get an actual interview with him. he doesnt give a fuck.
a new low for yobeat. i would rather have read an article how you dripped melted peanut butter on your shirt off an english muffin you ate for breakfast this morning than this garbage.
seriously.
wtfuck.
new high.
who the fuck cares.. its news, its new. i enjoy reading new posts about anything snowboarding.
…Wheeler.
HAHAHAHAHA!!! 2 things… i would never say “fuck you” to NYC, i fucking love NYC to death, and the other thing… absolutely no one can outparty Boznuts. BKLK.
hahah yes, exactly what i was waiting for!! “why do we care about him?” “why would you put this up??”
well, you should care because all of you care too fuckin much. You can all learn a lesson from luke’s lack of caring about shit and just have fun snowboarding with your friends.
i also read lowcard, and when i open a lowcard i’ve NEVER heard of anyone in that magazine. and that shit is IN PRINT.
man this comment board is the same 6 people too. everytime some obscure video pops up, or something sucks, the peanut gallery gets right to it.
so good work on all ends.
true!! it’s a shame that there’s so many tards in snowboarding, and if the article/video isnt about a select group of 30 or so riders then kids get their panties in a bunch and its “crap”.
guess what kids…theres thousands of great snowboarders out there besides you and you’re 6 friends that you ride with, that don’t care about going pro and therefore you don’t see much of them, just like in skateboarding. Doesn’t mean they don’t deserve to be seen and heard. Snowboarding needs less coverage of SUPER PRO’s and more coverage of real snowboarding, across the country.
g’ed up!
i remember fingering luke back in the day for a bite of pizza cause i was poor and hungry. You know what…he fed me..cause hes a good kid. His ass stunk so bad though i had to have my finger amputated.
yeah no one really cares. that kid can fuck off for all “anyone” cares
that video of these herbs sessioning that rail at big boulder is AWFULLLLLLL. so fucking bad i could barely get threw all 2minutes of it. if one of these idiots could jus make it to the end of the rail i would be happy. dom luza…ive seen this kid around…i refer to him as the “mock jed anderson” and through this video decided that he is only good at boxes. p.s. that helmet in disguise (HID) is gay.
luke love should say fuck you to snowboarding cuz he sucks. real bad.
hahah you motha fuckers. looks like i missed another good party in ny
theyre gonna laugh him out of bear cause hes awful ive seen him ride mountain creek for like the last 5 years no talent no style just awful
hahah…thats cool “hesucks”…post your real name up then ya wussbag. you wont.
luke touched a small child named joe stanco’s dick. jtips watched.
someone should drag dom luza into his front lawn and beat him ruthlessly with his moms biggest dildo.
the gallery of irrelevant party photos should never have been displayed here. save that shit for your beat up myspace account. and to whoever wrote the witty captions… you fucking suck. the edit, the photos, luke love, and his team of losers are an aspect of snowboarding that should not be broadcast like this.
backing #12. what Luke said. oh, um and ps. all you waistoid shitbags making stupid ass comments, you really need to do you. fix your own life.
LUKE LOVE is a boss!!
i remember up at mountain creek me and luke snuck into the woods and banged this stray dog together. It was cold out so its warm fur and bung hole felt good on our cold pirate bodies. I explored luke for hours that day. I was pretty mad at him though cause he caused a man stain on my upstate jacket and didnt have any money for dry cleaning. Everytime i look at that man stain i will think of you buddy. FUCK LA
THIS IS FUCKING SICK, FUCK YO COUCH AND FUCK HELL-A
This article is horrible, and reads like some gay message written in a year book. Remember that time we went riding in the rain, it was so much fun. No one cares, everyone has ridden in the rain…He listens to the neatest music and tells funny stories on the drive to the mountain. Well, you sure can judge the character of a man by the fact he’s ridden in the rain, listens to cool music, and tells funny stories. Thanks for the coverage on the high school graduation.
ahahaha love him or hate him, there’s still 30 fucking comments about it, y’all just cant lay off those comments, can ya? im with air pierre on comment number 6 son
good luck in LA luke, i hear the pizza kinda sucks, but they got some bangin guacamole
thanks americuh! in yearbooks people just write memories and how awesome you are. thats what this article is…memories and how awesome luke is because he’s moving and we’ll see him just twice a year now if we’re lucky. so great comparison, thank you. some day when you graduate from high school i’ll write something neat about you as well…something along the lines of ” he’s a terrible snowboarder with a tiny penis. he likes to leave crappy comments on the interwebs to make up for it. maybe in college he’ll feel comfortable enough to tell his parents that his roommate is actually his boyfriend”.
dont waste ur breath on these fools.
hahah must be the most annoying having a snow/skate site reading all these comments….you need a hotline or some shit, everyone can just get verbal instead of typin it….thats that new shit
oh upstatemike, you know me so well, kind of scares me. thanks for the nice write up. i consider my self decent at snowboarding, but other than that, you were pretty spot on.
why’s everyone so angry? i don’t get it. If this was your friend you’d be psyched. the first kid that commented has a link to some blog called “the dirty kids”…which looks like the west coast version of these dudes. so why are you hating? jealousy? kids are weird. im confused.
FUCK YES! WHOEVER WROTE THIS SHIT UP…… LUKE LOVE IS THE SHIT. PERIOD
I don’t think he even snowboards haha, yobeat gets worse everyday.
“mock jed anderson” head to toe
luke love is the man
