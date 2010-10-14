Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

Luke Love Says Fuck You (To NYC)

14 October, 2010 , 42 Comments

The NYC snowboard community, all ten of us, got together last weekend to mourn the loss of one of the OG’s of NYC snowboarding, Luke Love, to Los Angeles. Luke is moving in with some babe he met in LA for an unspecified amount of time, but he assures us he’ll be back to stink up our cars, piss off our girlfriends, and bum pizza off us soon.

Luke Love is the shit because he doesn’t give a fuck about what you think…at all. He has worn the same denim jacket thing for the past 4 years. He’s worn “Jeggings” since before they actually had a name. No one knows his real last name, or if he even has one. He has a severed penis tattoo on his arm. He very closely resembles Johnny Depp in “Pirates of the Carribean.” He drove the Signal Scion all over the east coast, blew up the motor, and then got arrested for driving it with no license. He parties so hard that Bozung made him move out of their apartment. He has been shit talked on every snowboard site in the world, and loves it. The best part is that while these kids are talking shit, Luke’s edits are actually making it on every snowboard site in the world. I’ve even seen pictures of him on fucking Korean snowboard sites! But yet he has never cared about trying to “go pro” or getting a really cool energy drink sponsor.

Luke is one the nicest, funniest people I’ve ever met and will have your back no matter what. He’s also the funnest dude to ride with, no matter how shitty the conditions are. One day we rode Mountain Creek in the pouring, cold-ass rain. We were the only people there, got super sick, and had the funnest day ever fucking around wearing garbage bags. Even the drives to the mountains with him are fun as shit. He has the best playlists ever, always has beer (that he bought with the pizza money he just bummed off you), and will tell you the funniest fucking stories the whole trip. I’ll miss riding with Luke everyday, but now it’s the west coast’s turn to experience all that is Luke Love. He already has his pass to Bear. If you see him there, buy him a slice of pizza and he’ll be your friend for life.

He also told me to tell you all to go fuck yourselves.

Here are some pictures from his “COME SHIT TALK ME FOR MOVING TO LA WHEN I SAID I WOULD NEVER MOVE TO LA” party. Have fun out there homie! Come back soon…east coast for life.Â  -Mike Callaghan

Comments (42)

  1. terence said: said on October 14, 2010 at 6:33 am

    brooke: what the fuck?

     
    Reply
  2. blowingit said: said on October 14, 2010 at 7:02 am

    hooray, nobody gives a fuck!

     
    Reply
  3. matt said: said on October 14, 2010 at 7:02 am

    I second that: what the fuck

     
    Reply
  4. Dunno said: said on October 14, 2010 at 7:25 am

    I back it. I don’t know who this kid is, but I’d take this article over a Shaun White interview any day.

     
    Reply
  5. stevedave said: said on October 14, 2010 at 7:32 am

    no! how will the east coast ever survive?!

    http://dinosaursinouterspace.blogspot.com/2010/01/welcome-to-scene.html

     
    Reply
  6. air pierre said: said on October 14, 2010 at 9:49 am

    luke love embodies the illegitimate child that stole that piece of fried chicken for lunch and hiked to the park instead of paying for a 50 dollars for a pass only to blowout his knee for the 5th time. this is some long due coverage but u will never get an actual interview with him. he doesnt give a fuck.

     
    Reply
  7. jerm said: said on October 14, 2010 at 9:55 am

    a new low for yobeat. i would rather have read an article how you dripped melted peanut butter on your shirt off an english muffin you ate for breakfast this morning than this garbage.

     
    Reply
  8. double-you tee fuck said: said on October 14, 2010 at 10:47 am

    seriously.
    wtfuck.

     
    Reply
  9. burrittoz said: said on October 14, 2010 at 11:17 am

    new high.

     
    Reply
  10. karnkarn said: said on October 14, 2010 at 11:29 am

    who the fuck cares.. its news, its new. i enjoy reading new posts about anything snowboarding.

     
    Reply
  11. His last name is isnt love.. said: said on October 14, 2010 at 11:58 am

    …Wheeler.

     
    Reply
  12. Lukelove said: said on October 14, 2010 at 12:16 pm

    HAHAHAHAHA!!! 2 things… i would never say “fuck you” to NYC, i fucking love NYC to death, and the other thing… absolutely no one can outparty Boznuts. BKLK.

     
    Reply
  13. upstatemike. said: said on October 14, 2010 at 12:41 pm

    hahah yes, exactly what i was waiting for!! “why do we care about him?” “why would you put this up??”

    well, you should care because all of you care too fuckin much. You can all learn a lesson from luke’s lack of caring about shit and just have fun snowboarding with your friends.

     
    Reply
  14. that video was cool said: said on October 14, 2010 at 1:11 pm

    i also read lowcard, and when i open a lowcard i’ve NEVER heard of anyone in that magazine. and that shit is IN PRINT.

    man this comment board is the same 6 people too. everytime some obscure video pops up, or something sucks, the peanut gallery gets right to it.

    so good work on all ends.

     
    Reply
  15. upstatemike. said: said on October 14, 2010 at 1:22 pm

    true!! it’s a shame that there’s so many tards in snowboarding, and if the article/video isnt about a select group of 30 or so riders then kids get their panties in a bunch and its “crap”.

    guess what kids…theres thousands of great snowboarders out there besides you and you’re 6 friends that you ride with, that don’t care about going pro and therefore you don’t see much of them, just like in skateboarding. Doesn’t mean they don’t deserve to be seen and heard. Snowboarding needs less coverage of SUPER PRO’s and more coverage of real snowboarding, across the country.

     
    Reply
  16. scottie said: said on October 14, 2010 at 1:22 pm

    g’ed up!

     
    Reply
  17. pooponmyfingas said: said on October 14, 2010 at 1:39 pm

    i remember fingering luke back in the day for a bite of pizza cause i was poor and hungry. You know what…he fed me..cause hes a good kid. His ass stunk so bad though i had to have my finger amputated.

     
    Reply
  18. dbag said: said on October 14, 2010 at 1:48 pm

    yeah no one really cares. that kid can fuck off for all “anyone” cares

     
    Reply
  19. URallinDENIAL said: said on October 14, 2010 at 3:28 pm

    that video of these herbs sessioning that rail at big boulder is AWFULLLLLLL. so fucking bad i could barely get threw all 2minutes of it. if one of these idiots could jus make it to the end of the rail i would be happy. dom luza…ive seen this kid around…i refer to him as the “mock jed anderson” and through this video decided that he is only good at boxes. p.s. that helmet in disguise (HID) is gay.

     
    Reply
  20. truth serum said: said on October 14, 2010 at 3:38 pm

    luke love should say fuck you to snowboarding cuz he sucks. real bad.

     
    Reply
  21. JOE said: said on October 14, 2010 at 4:18 pm

    hahah you motha fuckers. looks like i missed another good party in ny

     
    Reply
  22. he sucks said: said on October 14, 2010 at 4:48 pm

    theyre gonna laugh him out of bear cause hes awful ive seen him ride mountain creek for like the last 5 years no talent no style just awful

     
    Reply
  23. upstatemike. said: said on October 14, 2010 at 5:13 pm

    hahah…thats cool “hesucks”…post your real name up then ya wussbag. you wont.

     
    Reply
  24. paul said: said on October 14, 2010 at 5:57 pm

    luke touched a small child named joe stanco’s dick. jtips watched.

     
    Reply
  25. truth serum said: said on October 14, 2010 at 7:54 pm

    someone should drag dom luza into his front lawn and beat him ruthlessly with his moms biggest dildo.

     
    Reply
  26. knot said: said on October 14, 2010 at 8:32 pm

    the gallery of irrelevant party photos should never have been displayed here. save that shit for your beat up myspace account. and to whoever wrote the witty captions… you fucking suck. the edit, the photos, luke love, and his team of losers are an aspect of snowboarding that should not be broadcast like this.

     
    Reply
  27. Erin Deeez said: said on October 15, 2010 at 12:43 am

    backing #12. what Luke said. oh, um and ps. all you waistoid shitbags making stupid ass comments, you really need to do you. fix your own life.

     
    Reply
  28. youngmoney said: said on October 15, 2010 at 12:56 am

    LUKE LOVE is a boss!!

     
    Reply
  29. pooponmyfingas said: said on October 15, 2010 at 5:02 am

    i remember up at mountain creek me and luke snuck into the woods and banged this stray dog together. It was cold out so its warm fur and bung hole felt good on our cold pirate bodies. I explored luke for hours that day. I was pretty mad at him though cause he caused a man stain on my upstate jacket and didnt have any money for dry cleaning. Everytime i look at that man stain i will think of you buddy. FUCK LA

     
    Reply
  30. Biggie said: said on October 15, 2010 at 6:01 am

    THIS IS FUCKING SICK, FUCK YO COUCH AND FUCK HELL-A

     
    Reply
  31. americuh said: said on October 15, 2010 at 9:15 am

    This article is horrible, and reads like some gay message written in a year book. Remember that time we went riding in the rain, it was so much fun. No one cares, everyone has ridden in the rain…He listens to the neatest music and tells funny stories on the drive to the mountain. Well, you sure can judge the character of a man by the fact he’s ridden in the rain, listens to cool music, and tells funny stories. Thanks for the coverage on the high school graduation.

     
    Reply
  32. amythewolf said: said on October 15, 2010 at 10:02 am

    ahahaha love him or hate him, there’s still 30 fucking comments about it, y’all just cant lay off those comments, can ya? im with air pierre on comment number 6 son
    good luck in LA luke, i hear the pizza kinda sucks, but they got some bangin guacamole

     
    Reply
  33. upstatemike. said: said on October 15, 2010 at 10:30 am

    thanks americuh! in yearbooks people just write memories and how awesome you are. thats what this article is…memories and how awesome luke is because he’s moving and we’ll see him just twice a year now if we’re lucky. so great comparison, thank you. some day when you graduate from high school i’ll write something neat about you as well…something along the lines of ” he’s a terrible snowboarder with a tiny penis. he likes to leave crappy comments on the interwebs to make up for it. maybe in college he’ll feel comfortable enough to tell his parents that his roommate is actually his boyfriend”.

     
    Reply
  34. you're beat said: said on October 15, 2010 at 10:58 am

    dont waste ur breath on these fools.

     
    Reply
  35. rkelly said: said on October 15, 2010 at 1:26 pm

    hahah must be the most annoying having a snow/skate site reading all these comments….you need a hotline or some shit, everyone can just get verbal instead of typin it….thats that new shit

     
    Reply
  36. americuh said: said on October 15, 2010 at 2:06 pm

    oh upstatemike, you know me so well, kind of scares me. thanks for the nice write up. i consider my self decent at snowboarding, but other than that, you were pretty spot on.

     
    Reply
  37. hmmm said: said on October 15, 2010 at 4:47 pm

    why’s everyone so angry? i don’t get it. If this was your friend you’d be psyched. the first kid that commented has a link to some blog called “the dirty kids”…which looks like the west coast version of these dudes. so why are you hating? jealousy? kids are weird. im confused.

     
    Reply
  38. pizza party patrick said: said on October 15, 2010 at 8:14 pm

    FUCK YES! WHOEVER WROTE THIS SHIT UP…… LUKE LOVE IS THE SHIT. PERIOD

     
    Reply
  39. james said: said on October 16, 2010 at 11:11 am

    I don’t think he even snowboards haha, yobeat gets worse everyday.

     
    Reply
  40. loony said: said on October 17, 2010 at 10:01 pm

    “mock jed anderson” head to toe

     
    Reply
  41. NH said: said on October 18, 2010 at 8:41 pm

    luke love is the man

     
    Reply
  42. security Mina said: said on June 22, 2017 at 5:02 am

    Perfect for writing.

     
    Reply

