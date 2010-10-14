Luke Love Says Fuck You (To NYC)

The NYC snowboard community, all ten of us, got together last weekend to mourn the loss of one of the OG’s of NYC snowboarding, Luke Love, to Los Angeles. Luke is moving in with some babe he met in LA for an unspecified amount of time, but he assures us he’ll be back to stink up our cars, piss off our girlfriends, and bum pizza off us soon.

Luke Love is the shit because he doesn’t give a fuck about what you think…at all. He has worn the same denim jacket thing for the past 4 years. He’s worn “Jeggings” since before they actually had a name. No one knows his real last name, or if he even has one. He has a severed penis tattoo on his arm. He very closely resembles Johnny Depp in “Pirates of the Carribean.” He drove the Signal Scion all over the east coast, blew up the motor, and then got arrested for driving it with no license. He parties so hard that Bozung made him move out of their apartment. He has been shit talked on every snowboard site in the world, and loves it. The best part is that while these kids are talking shit, Luke’s edits are actually making it on every snowboard site in the world. I’ve even seen pictures of him on fucking Korean snowboard sites! But yet he has never cared about trying to “go pro” or getting a really cool energy drink sponsor.

Luke is one the nicest, funniest people I’ve ever met and will have your back no matter what. He’s also the funnest dude to ride with, no matter how shitty the conditions are. One day we rode Mountain Creek in the pouring, cold-ass rain. We were the only people there, got super sick, and had the funnest day ever fucking around wearing garbage bags. Even the drives to the mountains with him are fun as shit. He has the best playlists ever, always has beer (that he bought with the pizza money he just bummed off you), and will tell you the funniest fucking stories the whole trip. I’ll miss riding with Luke everyday, but now it’s the west coast’s turn to experience all that is Luke Love. He already has his pass to Bear. If you see him there, buy him a slice of pizza and he’ll be your friend for life.

He also told me to tell you all to go fuck yourselves.

Here are some pictures from his “COME SHIT TALK ME FOR MOVING TO LA WHEN I SAID I WOULD NEVER MOVE TO LA” party. Have fun out there homie! Come back soon…east coast for life.Â -Mike Callaghan