The Party Time and Peter Line Cookoff

Two titans of snowboarding’s culinary community met, but only one could emerge victorious. Party Time Nate and Peter Line set out once and for all to determine who was the superior chef by cooking what else, but hot dogs!

Appetizers Peter Line’s Hot Dog and Pork Rillette Full Recipe Party Time Nate’s Deconstructed Hot Dog Full Recipe Entrees Peter Line’s Beef Hot Dog and Pork Bolognese on Parppadelle Full Recipe Party Time Nate’s Hot Dog Risotto Full Recipe Desserts Peter Line’s Cream Cheese Hot Dog ice cream with sriracha caramel sauce Full Recipe Party Time Nate’s Hot Dog Foster Full Recipe

Check out the gallery of what went down behind the scenes: