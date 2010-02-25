Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

The Party Time and Peter Line Cookoff

25 February, 2010 , 16 Comments

Two titans of snowboarding’s culinary community met, but only one could emerge victorious. Party Time Nate and Peter Line set out once and for all to determine who was the superior chef by cooking what else, but hot dogs!

Appetizers
s-peter-app Peter Line’s Hot Dog and Pork Rillette

Full Recipe
s-nate-app Party Time Nate’s Deconstructed Hot Dog

Full Recipe
Entrees
s-peter-entree Peter Line’s Beef Hot Dog and Pork Bolognese on Parppadelle

Full Recipe
s-nate-entree Party Time Nate’s Hot Dog Risotto

Full Recipe
Desserts
s-peter-dessert Peter Line’s Cream Cheese Hot Dog ice cream with sriracha caramel sauce

Full Recipe
s-nate-dessert Party Time Nate’s Hot Dog Foster

Full Recipe

Check out the gallery of what went down behind the scenes:

american classics

◄ Back
Picture 1 of 29

Party Time Nate's classic ingredients

If you know, you know.
Comments (16)

  1. Geoff Casey said: said on February 25, 2010 at 1:25 pm

    The pasta was so not stuck together.

     
    Reply
  2. Cory said: said on February 25, 2010 at 2:13 pm

    Yeah right. It was one giant pasta ball.

     
    Reply
  3. Party Time said: said on February 25, 2010 at 2:29 pm

    I want a rematch. No extra hands for Peter this time.

     
    Reply
  4. PL said: said on February 25, 2010 at 2:36 pm

    “so good, i can’t put it down”

    “presentation is… god awful.”
    -Cobra Cory

     
    Reply
  5. tedore said: said on February 25, 2010 at 3:41 pm

    Fun shit. Pasta was the best for sure, but nate’s Desert was amazing.. rematch for sure.

     
    Reply
  6. David Duffy said: said on February 25, 2010 at 10:25 pm

    oh my lord.

     
    Reply
  7. the BOSS said: said on February 26, 2010 at 12:14 am

    Sean Black would school both these bitches in a cook off.
    http://yobeat.com/2009/10/27/terrible-tues-tips-taco-tuesday-with-sean-black/

     
    Reply
  8. scott said: said on February 26, 2010 at 12:28 am

    awesome

     
    Reply
  9. toby said: said on February 26, 2010 at 1:30 am

    it’s cool to cook. and with hot dogs

     
    Reply
  10. sam cosby said: said on February 26, 2010 at 6:20 pm

    yo this shit looks gross, but its deffinatly a 10 on humor

     
    Reply
  11. Jimbo said: said on February 27, 2010 at 6:27 pm

    Gotta love PT’s hair. Very creative take on the mullet there Nate, its like a party in the back with an eclair in the front

     
    Reply
  12. Peter Line on Reality Cooking Show - News - push.ca said: said on December 5, 2010 at 9:42 am

    […] isn't the first time these two have battled it out in the […]

     
    Reply
  13. Peter Line on Reality Cooking Show - Sayer's Blog - push.ca said: said on December 5, 2010 at 9:44 am

    […] isn't the first time these two have battled it out in the […]

     
    Reply
  14. Top Chef Part 3 - Brooke Geery said: said on January 8, 2011 at 2:51 pm

    […] Check out the full recipes and the making of gallery on YoBeat. […]

     
    Reply
  15. YoBeat: Making Fun of Snowboarding Since 1997 » YoBeat Most Awesome Chef: Party Time Nate vs Jerm said: said on August 4, 2011 at 1:39 pm

    […] (as well as $10). Party Time Nate, who’s been twice defeated by Peter Line (Watch: the Seattle Hot Dog Cook off | The Portland Coffee Challenge) was hungry (no pun intended) for the win. Meanwhile, Yobeat cook […]

     
    Reply
  16. YoBeat Most Awesome Chef: Peter Line vs. Party Time Nate said: said on May 13, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    […] you missed the first time Peter and Nate met, be sure to check it out. GET YOUR OWN YOBEAT HOODIE CHEF’S COAT […]

     
    Reply

