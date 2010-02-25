The Party Time and Peter Line Cookoff

- Home
Two titans of snowboarding’s culinary community met, but only one could emerge victorious. Party Time Nate and Peter Line set out once and for all to determine who was the superior chef by cooking what else, but hot dogs!
|Appetizers
|Peter Line’s Hot Dog and Pork Rillette
|Party Time Nate’s Deconstructed Hot Dog
|Entrees
|Peter Line’s Beef Hot Dog and Pork Bolognese on Parppadelle
|Party Time Nate’s Hot Dog Risotto
|Desserts
|Peter Line’s Cream Cheese Hot Dog ice cream with sriracha caramel sauce
|Party Time Nate’s Hot Dog Foster
Check out the gallery of what went down behind the scenes:
Brooke Geery If you know, you know.
Email this author | All posts by Brooke Geery
The pasta was so not stuck together.
Yeah right. It was one giant pasta ball.
I want a rematch. No extra hands for Peter this time.
“so good, i can’t put it down”
“presentation is… god awful.”
-Cobra Cory
Fun shit. Pasta was the best for sure, but nate’s Desert was amazing.. rematch for sure.
oh my lord.
Sean Black would school both these bitches in a cook off.
http://yobeat.com/2009/10/27/terrible-tues-tips-taco-tuesday-with-sean-black/
awesome
it’s cool to cook. and with hot dogs
yo this shit looks gross, but its deffinatly a 10 on humor
Gotta love PT’s hair. Very creative take on the mullet there Nate, its like a party in the back with an eclair in the front
