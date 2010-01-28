Exclusive! YoBeat’s Official Scotty Lago Olympic Interview

We’ve got Olympic fever and it’s mostly cause Scotty Lago made the team. Not only is he a good ol’ New England boy, but he’s down for a good time, even while trying to make Team USA. If anyone can show the world what snowboarding is really about (hint: not double corks) it’s Scotty.

As the only Frend on the Olympic team, do you think not being on a Burton board had anything to do with you making it?

Naw, hahaha, but being the only one from the crew gives me more motivation to go and shred it

So given Kevin and Danny’s untimely injuries, did that help motivate you to get it done?

For sure it did! I’m super bummed on the injury status, and I just feel bad for em. I’ll try my best to hold it down, though.



What’s your take on your lumber jack outfit, I mean, uniform?



hahaha I love it…They wont let me drop in with my chain saw for the Olympics, so that kinda sucks.

Do you plan on doling out high fives at the Games like you did on your final run at the Park City Grand Prix?

Possibly, I had nothing to lose. If a kid can get through the insane security at X I’ll give him a hug, too.

Do you think with all the hype around the US guys, there might just be a Euro or Japanese kid waiting to come out of the woodwork and crush everyone?

Yup! There are a lot of contenders out there: Finland, Japan, Switzerland will all do well. I just hope we do better.







Are you at all concerned about the lack of snow at the Olympic venue?

Not really, I’m pretty sure they will get it done when it comes time…but it has definitely crossed my mind.

How does it feel to be the official “snowboarder’s snowboarder” on the Olympic team?

I think I know what that means, haha. I just wish Danny was there with me too.

People seem to think you don’t train as much or as vigorously as some of the other riders because you like to party. Is that true, are you just that much better than everyone else?

I’m good…I’m real good, haha. No, I party when the time is right.

How did you manage to make the Olympic team without your own private pipe?

Because there was three more spots left on the team, haha

What’s more motivational for you: representing your country, or the opportunity to beat Shaun White out of a gold medal?

Representing the country! I’m a patriotic kid and I’m proud to rep. Beating shaun does not motivate me at all really. It motivates him though, maybe that’s why he’s the best..hhhhmmmm

Special thanks to Grenade TM Jordan Brown for the photos and making the interview magic happen.