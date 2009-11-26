Twitter Facebook Vimeo Youtube Instagram

Feldman Fridays: Finally Some Snow

26 November, 2009 , 12 Comments

Got some snow, started filming.

Riders: Johnny Lazz, Johnny Brady, Nial Romanek and Matt Bo

DUMP EM!

Comments (12)

  1. witness said: said on November 27, 2009 at 6:29 pm

    Yeah Dudes, you better of cleaned that! lets board soon!

     
  2. Zak Shelhamer said: said on November 27, 2009 at 6:30 pm

    That was actually me. Alex was using my computer.

     
  3. Max M said: said on November 28, 2009 at 3:14 pm

    hey really good effort on trying to make an edit every 30 minutes, but nothing ever happened in your movie. next time wait for the footage not the snow.

     
  4. coltonfeldman said: said on November 29, 2009 at 1:33 am

    im to dumb to understand what you just said haha

     
  5. Blake Geis said: said on November 29, 2009 at 10:25 am

    max m can eat shit and die

     
  6. Skate on Snow said: said on November 29, 2009 at 3:11 pm

    This is entertaining, why would they use the goods shots this early in the season anyway… Silly Max M

     
  7. Karnkarn said: said on November 29, 2009 at 5:05 pm

    puzzling wordin, cool jib!

     
  8. hater said: said on November 29, 2009 at 7:24 pm

    its funny becuase i like this ….

     
  9. bobby blumpkin said: said on November 29, 2009 at 11:28 pm

    Johnny Lazz is a low grade juggalo whose riding is comparable to crunk

     
  10. matt said: said on November 30, 2009 at 1:25 am

    johnny lazz sucks the glass dick

     
  11. kaynewestVMA's4sure said: said on November 30, 2009 at 10:22 pm

    dump the edit….your way better…guess who this is an ill show you 2 extra’s rails….loveyou…you too brady

     
  12. Tommy said: said on February 11, 2017 at 5:24 am

    It’s hard during the project, when all your clothes and shoes are spread all over your room, is1;n82#7&t it? My biggest challenge was keeping the dog from chewing my shoes!

     
