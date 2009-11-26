Feldman Fridays: Finally Some Snow

- Home
[media id=68 width=555 height=320]
Got some snow, started filming.
Riders: Johnny Lazz, Johnny Brady, Nial Romanek and Matt Bo
DUMP EM!
admin
Yeah Dudes, you better of cleaned that! lets board soon!
That was actually me. Alex was using my computer.
hey really good effort on trying to make an edit every 30 minutes, but nothing ever happened in your movie. next time wait for the footage not the snow.
im to dumb to understand what you just said haha
max m can eat shit and die
This is entertaining, why would they use the goods shots this early in the season anyway… Silly Max M
puzzling wordin, cool jib!
its funny becuase i like this ….
Johnny Lazz is a low grade juggalo whose riding is comparable to crunk
johnny lazz sucks the glass dick
dump the edit….your way better…guess who this is an ill show you 2 extra’s rails….loveyou…you too brady
