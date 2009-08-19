The Legendary Donna Vano gets Humped

- Home
After giving the 22-foot half pipe a whirl Donna came down to Government Camp for some relaxation.Â
An intro is no way to introduce Donna Vano to those who haven’t met her. Books could be written about this woman. Multiple movies could be filmed about different aspects of her life. Without even mentioning 99% of Donna’s past I can say that she is currently a saint of mythicÂ proportions. Donna not only runs the south lake Tahoe USASA to help her community, but she also runs a mentoring program for local girls. This is Donna Vano’s Hump Day, and it won’t even scratch the surface of her unbelievable story.Â
Yobeat: Date of Birth?
DV: 6/3/1953
Yobeat: How many sports have you ridden pro in?
DV: I’ve been a pro skier, a mogul skier too, I was a bumpin’ betty. I’ve also been a pro inline skater and now I’m an amateur snowboarder.Â
Yobeat: When did you start skateboarding?
DV: Well I started skateboarding before skateboards were actually invented. Everyone had these lame scooters with little handles, and I said no I don’t want that thing. So I just made my own skateboard. I figured out how to make the wheels bend and I just sat in my dad’s garage and made one. I was maybe seven? It was in LA, and we had this hill that was just death defying, we called it Devils Dip and no one could beat me down that hill. I had a lot of road rash because I liked to skate barefoot, so yeah.Â
Yobeat: Did you know the Dog Town and Z-boys crew?
DV: I was actually a bit older than them, so um, I was probably in Orange County by then. But I went down to Venice Beach, I was always down there. Back when it had Pacific Ocean Park, P.O.P, and it was rad.Â
Donna, Tara Dakides, and Bev Vuilleumier having a snack at Charlies Mountain View.Â
DV: The ’60’s were awesome, it was really an amazing time of hippiness. We were a movement. We were into rock n’ roll and probably my best experience was my cousin Avon was Neil Young’s girlfriend. So got to chill with the boys back then, amazing. Then the ’70’s, I got sick of my parents and the establishment and that good stuff and I was burning my bra’s and you know. I moved in with Timothy Leery and the Brotherhood of Eternal Love when I was 16, then I went home for six months, went home and finished school. Then I went back to the brotherhood and I still know them, they’re still family.Â
Yobeat: How was hanging with Timothy Leery?
DV: Well he was brilliant, he was great and probably the most enlightened guy I’ve ever met.Â
Yobeat: So you saw LSD, acid, all of that before it even became illegal?
DV: Absolutely, even Walt Disney has been thrown under the bus for that one. Where do you think Fantasia came from?
Yobeat: Ok so the ’80’s?
DV: Oh the ’80’s. They were gnarly because it was a different swing. People went from soft enlightenment to hardcore drugs and cocaine was the drug of choice for many. The ’80’s were really a rough time. Then at the end of the ’80’s I became a pro skier. I made it through the ’80’s. I made a lot of money in real estate. I was a million dollar closer, and then I got cancer. Well, I got cancer once before when I was 17. I was living on the North Shore at the time, I was Laird Hamilton’s babysitter, because I worked for his dad. So back to the ’80’s I got cancer again, ran over my Louis Vuitton briefcase by accident and that was it. Then I was like forget it, I’m going to be a pro athlete and be gnarly, so bump skiing was my first pick.Â
Yes, that is a front board by a 56 year-old lady. Â photo: courtesy of Donna Vano
Yobeat: What two types of cancer have you survived?
DV: I had ovarian, and then I moved to Tahoe back in the 80’s and I got another female life threatening illness. After that I was like dude that’s it I’m throwing caution to the wind and living by the seat of my pants.Â
Yobeat: OK, and the ’90’s?
DV: Hmm, well the ’90’s were challenge because by then I was already well into my 40’s. So to gain respect from anyone in the industry was hard. I was an inline skater andÂ I was doing all these shows with everyone. Matt Hoffman, Chad Kagey, Tony Hawk, just everyone, and it was fun.Â
Yobeat: I hear you knew Aaron Bittner when he was a pro blader?
DV: Actually he was amateur, but he became pro. Y eah I taught him everything he knows.Â
Yobeat: And the highlight of our current decade?
DV: On the tenth anniversary of the ESPN X-games I was standing with Tony Hawk after female vert. We turned around and there were all these cameras and I was given a lifetime achievement award, on this amazing framed plaque. Oh yeah and then they gave Tony one too (laughs), that was pretty sweet.Â
Donna in her brand new Betty Rides gear. She was still on hill in late August.Â
Yobeat: Ok, after possibly pioneering female surfing, skating, and blading what injuries have you picked up?
DV: Let’s see, I’ve had probably 20 to 30 concussions, I’ve broken my tip fib, I’ve got three metal rods in my leg, I blew my knee before that so I’ve had full ACL reconstruction. Um, I’ve got five screws and a plate in my arm, which would go along with the eight broken arms in six years from skating and snowboarding, and then my last big injury was crashing on a rail. I blew up my whole shoulder on that one.Â
Yobeat: Do you have any zone that hasn’t been destroyed?
DV: Just my lips.Â
Yobeat: How many times have you cheated death?Â
DV: I would say between my dodgy Timothy Leery days and now, a lot. I’ve escaped being tied up at gun point, cancer, car accidents off cliffs, crazy boyfriends with machine guns who had more money and drugs then they needed, so I’d say I’ve been through a few situations.Â
Yobeat: Between skiing, blading, skateboarding, and snowboarding which is your favorite and why?Â
DV: I absolutely 100% love snowboarding there is nothing in this entire world than being on my snowboard. I absolutely love it because it just sets me free. Powder, I just go into the woods. No friends on a powder day.Â
Yobeat: Let’s set things straight, skiing or snowboarding?
DV: Snowboarding, by far. I love superpipe, I love rails, and I love jumps, although I’m a little broken for jumping, but when I have to bring it I will.Â
Yobeat: At 56 years-old what would you consider your best tricks?
DV: I think the best stuff I have, well I love rails and boxes, so I think probably you know my 270’s and my frontsides. I mean I’m kinda old and broken so I’m not too crazy, but I like flat down flat’s and that stuff. In the pipe I’ve got an alley-oop 360 and, oh, I’ve got a handplant. Sometimes it hurts my wrist though because I’ve got five screws in it (laughs).Â
Yep, that really happened. photo: Courtesy of Donna Vano
Yobeat: Rumor has it you and Tara Dakides are lovers. Any truth to that?
DV: Yeah, that’s kinda trippy actually because there is another lady named Louis Arnett and we feel that we have a daughter named Tara Dakides. But no, we are not lovers, Tara likes men and I’m married ok. So yeah, no rumor, that stops right there.Â
Yobeat: How many boyfriends have you had in your life?
DV: Uh, do you mean like one nighters or like for reals?
Yobeat: Both.
DV: Uh, I’m up there in the 100’s at least.Â
Yobeat: Best decade for boyfriends?
DV: This one, with my boyfriend right now, and I’m married to him. He’s awesome. He was a professional kick boxer, he’s a Kiwi, he was also a super cross rider, then he played pro hockey down under, and after that became a pro fruit booter.Â
Always stoked.Â
Yobeat: What’s this girls thing you’re running out of south lake?
DV: Ah, I decided that since we have so much female talent that we needed to circle the wagons. I thought the best thing to do would be to bring in Hannah Teter, Jamie Anderson, Elena Height, Joni Anderson, and Tara Dakides to mentor about 30 little girls in south lake.Â
Yobeat: What Guinness world records do you hold?
DV: I hold the oldest professional, and don’t hate me, inline vert skater in the world, also competing in snowboarding and skateboarding. I’ve been in three X-games and I’ve worked for ESPN for 15 years. I also have a new Guinness world record for the most medals in the USASA, all gold, in all five disciplines, and I’m the oldest amateur snowboarder competing on the pro tour in superpipe.Â
Yobeat: What do the next 56 years look like?
DV: They are looking real good. I’m going to keep progressing in my snowboarding and just keep on going. Anyone that doubt’s me better just jump on my bandwagon because Oprah here I come.
Yobeat: Sponsors?
Donna: Betty Ride, Von Zipper, on the fence with Burton after 16 years, Vans, and Sierra-at-Tahoe, and Hoopla skateboards
Nick Lipton Every word in this post-even those based on real people-are entirely fictional.
The quotes might be bullshit too.
fuck yeah!
I know this woman very well since high school. None of this is bullshit. Its all true.
take that, skiers! nice interview.
“Iâ€™m going to be a pro athlete and be gnarly, so bump skiing was my first pick.”
Classic line right there.
Yeah, for the last 16 years she’s sold over 5 snowboards for Burton. I bet she’s ‘on the fence’……LOL. Heard T9 is looking for fresh meat………….
Yeah Donna, legendary south shore status.
You forgot to tell them Palm had a crush
on you since he was a wee pup.
Donna is a living legend and if you mess with her you will remember the “beating”! (Just kidding!)
She has been a USASA supporter since its inception. She has taken the gold at every USASA National Championship that I can remember!
You talk about a fierce competitor! Whoa! She is the most competitive snowboarder I have ever known!
We all love Donna!
Chuck Allen
USASA Founder
yeah donna ! she is awesome
Awesome interview.
Way to give some cred to someone truly deserving! Dope interview, Donna is the bomb!
cool interview. thanks for bringing donna into my scope.
Great interview. Love how she lists her tricks like it’s nothing… Oh yeah, I’ve got alley-oops, frontsides, handplants… ya know, the usual for 56 year olds…
I’ve talked to Donna on the side of the pipe and on the knuckles of jumps many, many times and every single time she’s just soooo stoked on everyone and everything. She’s the human equivalent of petting a puppy. You feel all warm and fuzzy afterwards.
Donna Vano ~ Is one classy, amazing, beautiful woman!! A true role model/pioneer/mentor/ruler/promoter/prototype of the alternative lifestyle (not just on the sister side)… DV is a beam of light in the sunshine of your love…
Nice Meeting you Donna. Probably not the first time. Good Times at ECSC.
John Fudala
the Clown from the Protec Pool Party.
It’s Timothy LEARY. Duh.
LEGEND!
I am almost 30 and have this complex that I will be slowing down soon and it really bums me out. Reading Donna Vano’s story STOKES ME TO RIDE PARK HARDER LONGER AND TO GO FOR IT!!! Thank you for giving me a new hero!
I met Donna today while shopping for avocados at Raley’s, super cool! Donna!!! Hit me up!
No L
I went to high school with Donna in Orange County. Lived in Laguna Beach in Southern Cal with her after high school. Lived on Maui with her. Once we traveled from Orange County to Bolinas in her bad ass car. We lived there together and she was there when my first born child arrived. She was my very good friend. We went to the Bahamas together. I was already there and heard she was having a hard time. (crazy boyfriends scenario) So I sent her a ticket and we had a great time. Lots of rum and hangovers.
Lost touch with her in the 90’s and I had heard she was a roller derby queen (skating). Not sure if that is true or not. Knew her entire family and only got in touch with recently through Facebook.
Love you Donna Vano aka Donna Dennis.
Hi Brenda,
So great to hear from you:). How are you? Where are you living these days? I’m still in Tahoe living the dream as always. Tim said ” You can be anything you want this time around” words I still live by.
Love to see you again and catch up with each other. Hope you have a wonderful Easter and look forward to heat from you.
Om Tao,
Donna
imagine, we think of unfathomable things as…
doable reality. little by little, we pick them up by pieces and try to compose a better idea out of it, as if this is feasible. we tend to choose a niche in such a broad and tedious process. sometimes, we…
let’s say one word will cost you…
10 cent. now your next step is to decide on how big articles your business requires to write a really informative article on the topic. other blog writing companies charge for the quality level of content you order with them. with…
Wow just came across this story. Wow lots of changes all really enlightening.
Yesterday Woodward at Boarel opened and I’ve always been given VIP treatment as a and Godmother of Actions Sports.
Well be a VIP at this a Summer X Games and be able to watch my legacy of women in Action Sports setting the progression of womans Action Sports higher then ever.
Mentoring lots of our Worlds best has been an amazing journey and so not done yet. Yup my Haters are my Motavators and I’ve accomplished so much cause I’m always up for a good challenge.
Here’s to the best and fogey the rest. Jealous haters are my motavators. Look out bigger and better things are already on there way.
Have a nice day,
Donna Vano
What and amazing surprise to see this artacal and have Chuck Allen Founder of USASA giving me huge ups. Thanks to the new directors I am no longer a member and Chuck is rolling over in his grave
Don’t know who this BS person is on me selling boards? Never happened and I have every board I was ever given by my sponsors. So bit me haters
Don’t know who this BS person is on me selling boards? Never happened and I have every board I was ever given by my sponsors. So bit me haters. My haters are my motavators so FO
