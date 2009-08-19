The Legendary Donna Vano gets Humped

After giving the 22-foot half pipe a whirl Donna came down to Government Camp for some relaxation.Â

An intro is no way to introduce Donna Vano to those who haven’t met her. Books could be written about this woman. Multiple movies could be filmed about different aspects of her life. Without even mentioning 99% of Donna’s past I can say that she is currently a saint of mythicÂ proportions. Donna not only runs the south lake Tahoe USASA to help her community, but she also runs a mentoring program for local girls. This is Donna Vano’s Hump Day, and it won’t even scratch the surface of her unbelievable story.Â

Yobeat: Date of Birth?

DV: 6/3/1953

Yobeat: How many sports have you ridden pro in?

DV: I’ve been a pro skier, a mogul skier too, I was a bumpin’ betty. I’ve also been a pro inline skater and now I’m an amateur snowboarder.Â

Yobeat: When did you start skateboarding?

DV: Well I started skateboarding before skateboards were actually invented. Everyone had these lame scooters with little handles, and I said no I don’t want that thing. So I just made my own skateboard. I figured out how to make the wheels bend and I just sat in my dad’s garage and made one. I was maybe seven? It was in LA, and we had this hill that was just death defying, we called it Devils Dip and no one could beat me down that hill. I had a lot of road rash because I liked to skate barefoot, so yeah.Â

Yobeat: Did you know the Dog Town and Z-boys crew?

DV: I was actually a bit older than them, so um, I was probably in Orange County by then. But I went down to Venice Beach, I was always down there. Back when it had Pacific Ocean Park, P.O.P, and it was rad.Â

Donna, Tara Dakides, and Bev Vuilleumier having a snack at Charlies Mountain View.Â

DV: The ’60’s were awesome, it was really an amazing time of hippiness. We were a movement. We were into rock n’ roll and probably my best experience was my cousin Avon was Neil Young’s girlfriend. So got to chill with the boys back then, amazing. Then the ’70’s, I got sick of my parents and the establishment and that good stuff and I was burning my bra’s and you know. I moved in with Timothy Leery and the Brotherhood of Eternal Love when I was 16, then I went home for six months, went home and finished school. Then I went back to the brotherhood and I still know them, they’re still family.Â

Yobeat: How was hanging with Timothy Leery?

DV: Well he was brilliant, he was great and probably the most enlightened guy I’ve ever met.Â

Yobeat: So you saw LSD, acid, all of that before it even became illegal?

DV: Absolutely, even Walt Disney has been thrown under the bus for that one. Where do you think Fantasia came from?

Yobeat: Ok so the ’80’s?

DV: Oh the ’80’s. They were gnarly because it was a different swing. People went from soft enlightenment to hardcore drugs and cocaine was the drug of choice for many. The ’80’s were really a rough time. Then at the end of the ’80’s I became a pro skier. I made it through the ’80’s. I made a lot of money in real estate. I was a million dollar closer, and then I got cancer. Well, I got cancer once before when I was 17. I was living on the North Shore at the time, I was Laird Hamilton’s babysitter, because I worked for his dad. So back to the ’80’s I got cancer again, ran over my Louis Vuitton briefcase by accident and that was it. Then I was like forget it, I’m going to be a pro athlete and be gnarly, so bump skiing was my first pick.Â

Yes, that is a front board by a 56 year-old lady. Â photo: courtesy of Donna Vano

Yobeat: What two types of cancer have you survived?

DV: I had ovarian, and then I moved to Tahoe back in the 80’s and I got another female life threatening illness. After that I was like dude that’s it I’m throwing caution to the wind and living by the seat of my pants.Â

Yobeat: OK, and the ’90’s?

DV: Hmm, well the ’90’s were challenge because by then I was already well into my 40’s. So to gain respect from anyone in the industry was hard. I was an inline skater andÂ I was doing all these shows with everyone. Matt Hoffman, Chad Kagey, Tony Hawk, just everyone, and it was fun.Â

Yobeat: I hear you knew Aaron Bittner when he was a pro blader?

DV: Actually he was amateur, but he became pro. Y eah I taught him everything he knows.Â

Yobeat: And the highlight of our current decade?

DV: On the tenth anniversary of the ESPN X-games I was standing with Tony Hawk after female vert. We turned around and there were all these cameras and I was given a lifetime achievement award, on this amazing framed plaque. Oh yeah and then they gave Tony one too (laughs), that was pretty sweet.Â

Donna in her brand new Betty Rides gear. She was still on hill in late August.Â

Yobeat: Ok, after possibly pioneering female surfing, skating, and blading what injuries have you picked up?

DV: Let’s see, I’ve had probably 20 to 30 concussions, I’ve broken my tip fib, I’ve got three metal rods in my leg, I blew my knee before that so I’ve had full ACL reconstruction. Um, I’ve got five screws and a plate in my arm, which would go along with the eight broken arms in six years from skating and snowboarding, and then my last big injury was crashing on a rail. I blew up my whole shoulder on that one.Â

Yobeat: Do you have any zone that hasn’t been destroyed?

DV: Just my lips.Â

Yobeat: How many times have you cheated death?Â

DV: I would say between my dodgy Timothy Leery days and now, a lot. I’ve escaped being tied up at gun point, cancer, car accidents off cliffs, crazy boyfriends with machine guns who had more money and drugs then they needed, so I’d say I’ve been through a few situations.Â

Yobeat: Between skiing, blading, skateboarding, and snowboarding which is your favorite and why?Â

DV: I absolutely 100% love snowboarding there is nothing in this entire world than being on my snowboard. I absolutely love it because it just sets me free. Powder, I just go into the woods. No friends on a powder day.Â

Yobeat: Let’s set things straight, skiing or snowboarding?

DV: Snowboarding, by far. I love superpipe, I love rails, and I love jumps, although I’m a little broken for jumping, but when I have to bring it I will.Â

Yobeat: At 56 years-old what would you consider your best tricks?

DV: I think the best stuff I have, well I love rails and boxes, so I think probably you know my 270’s and my frontsides. I mean I’m kinda old and broken so I’m not too crazy, but I like flat down flat’s and that stuff. In the pipe I’ve got an alley-oop 360 and, oh, I’ve got a handplant. Sometimes it hurts my wrist though because I’ve got five screws in it (laughs).Â

Yep, that really happened. photo: Courtesy of Donna Vano

Yobeat: Rumor has it you and Tara Dakides are lovers. Any truth to that?

DV: Yeah, that’s kinda trippy actually because there is another lady named Louis Arnett and we feel that we have a daughter named Tara Dakides. But no, we are not lovers, Tara likes men and I’m married ok. So yeah, no rumor, that stops right there.Â

Yobeat: How many boyfriends have you had in your life?

DV: Uh, do you mean like one nighters or like for reals?

Yobeat: Both.

DV: Uh, I’m up there in the 100’s at least.Â

Yobeat: Best decade for boyfriends?

DV: This one, with my boyfriend right now, and I’m married to him. He’s awesome. He was a professional kick boxer, he’s a Kiwi, he was also a super cross rider, then he played pro hockey down under, and after that became a pro fruit booter.Â

Always stoked.Â

Yobeat: What’s this girls thing you’re running out of south lake?

DV: Ah, I decided that since we have so much female talent that we needed to circle the wagons. I thought the best thing to do would be to bring in Hannah Teter, Jamie Anderson, Elena Height, Joni Anderson, and Tara Dakides to mentor about 30 little girls in south lake.Â

Yobeat: What Guinness world records do you hold?

DV: I hold the oldest professional, and don’t hate me, inline vert skater in the world, also competing in snowboarding and skateboarding. I’ve been in three X-games and I’ve worked for ESPN for 15 years. I also have a new Guinness world record for the most medals in the USASA, all gold, in all five disciplines, and I’m the oldest amateur snowboarder competing on the pro tour in superpipe.Â

Yobeat: What do the next 56 years look like?

DV: They are looking real good. I’m going to keep progressing in my snowboarding and just keep on going. Anyone that doubt’s me better just jump on my bandwagon because Oprah here I come.

Yobeat: Sponsors?

Donna: Betty Ride, Von Zipper, on the fence with Burton after 16 years, Vans, and Sierra-at-Tahoe, and Hoopla skateboards

