Quit Stealing Snowboards

Editor: I got this email. It made me sad. I think it’s never played out to post another reminder of why you should never, ever steal someone’s snowboard.



Someone should give this kid another snowboard and then he should invest his money in one of these. Just saying.

Hello. I am writing to vent to you of a tragedy that happened on a recent vacation to Killington Mountain, VT. My boyfriend had planned to take a group of friends up there to rent a cabin for a week. He had been planning and saving for months. He bought all brand new gear and was overly excited to go. He even gave all his old stuff (which was actually still pretty nice) away to a friend that couldn’t afford good gear. We got there and as soon as we were in Vermont, we were on the mountain. I, unfortunately, had MUCH less ability than all the rest, and needed a lot of assistance in learning how to ride. Even though he really wanted to hit up some real trails with his awesome new $800 set up, he stayed on the bunny slopes with me. He did this for all of the first day and part of the second. I was getting better and I told him after lunch on the second day he should go with his friends on some real trails and on the park. I had to push him to do so. So he reluctantly agreed and when we were done with lunch I found some people to board with that were on my level and he went to look for his board.

It was not there. He was totally dumb struck. He hadn’t even ridden it. He saved up, working overtime, for SO long and never even got to ride his brand new baby. He went to speak with the proper authorities at Killington, but to no avail. The people there didn’t care at all, and didn’t do ANYTHING to rectify the situation. They were almost rude about it. After paying $80 for a lift ticket two days in a row, you would think that they could afford some kind of security, or at least a refund for the day that we both missed out on. Nothing was done.

Apparently boards are stolen every single day. When his friends found out about it, they all said the same thing: “Steal someone else’s.” First of all, none there were nearly as nice as his, and he knew that wouldn’t solve anything. Why put someone else through the strife that he was in? He didn’t. He just sadly left the mountain. Now he had nothing to ride, even though he wasn’t really in the mood to anyway. He knew, however, that I really wanted to try out some of my new skills on some actual trails. The third day he sucked it up and bought us a half day lift ticket. He rented a crappy board and went with me on some green trails and feigned good spirits all day long.

My question is this: Isn’t there ANYTHING that can be done to help him out? He was SO good about it, and can’t afford an $800 loss. I feel terrible. My board should have been stolen, not his. Please let me know of any ways that I can get him his Capita Black Speed Death Tribe board and fancy Ride bindings without paying $800. Thanks you for your patience.

Sincerely,

Jacqueline Schmidt

jerquon at yahoo.com